Nicolle Wallace Shocked by Trump’s Response to Dead American Soldiers in Iran War: ‘Could Not Be More Wrong’

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Nicolle Wallace became visibly incensed Wednesday while reporting on President Donald Trump’s remarks earlier in the day politicizing the deaths of four active duty military members in the Iran War over the last week.

“They are indeed great heroes. All of them said very strongly, ‘We can’t let, we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon,’” the president said at Joint Base Andrews ahead of the fallen’s dignified transfer ceremony.

“It should never, ever become normal for a president to put words in their mouths or to talk about the men and women who have died for their country in the context of polls,” Wallace fumed. “This is again a war he started and frankly the numbers of those paying with their lives continues to grow.”

Wednesday’s “Deadline: White House” segment began with Wallace criticizing Trump for not taking the opportunity to “change the tone” around the war in Iran following Pete Hegseth’s “unsettling performance” on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

“It’s an opportunity he seems to have passed on,” Wallace said.

Cutting to video of Trump at Joint Base Andrew, the president was asked about Americans’ growing dissent to the war and his message to the families of Sgt. Michael Emmanuel Swinton, Pvt. Isabella Gonzales, Lt. Tyler James Feehan and Sgt. Angel S. Rampersad, whose identity was just made public Tuesday.

“Well, Americans aren’t against the war,” Trump said. “A poll just came out, Americans don’t want high gasoline prices, but they’re not against the war. That just came out loud and clear in a poll. Nobody wants Iran to have a nuclear weapon. Do you want Iran to have a nuclear weapon? Do you think it’s good?”

“Despite Donald Trump’s claim that Americans’ only objections to the sacrifice, these sacrifices, like that of Sgt. Rampersad’s, is the price of gas, the polls show that that is actually not true,” Wallace said back in the MS NOW studio. “Donald Trump could not be more wrong.”

She then highlighted a Washington Post poll showing that just 29% of Americans approve of the war with Iran, along with a Politico poll out Wednesday that found “even Trump’s base is souring on the conflict, with nearly one in five MAGA voters saying that the war should end no matter the impact on prices.”

“That’s an increase of seven points since the question was asked in May,” Wallace said. “Donald Trump’s callousness and the senselessness of the war driving away even Trump’s own MAGA support.”

Watch the full “Deadline: White House” segment in the video below.