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Marjorie Taylor Greene Unleashes Outrage on Pete Hegseth Over Deaths of 2 US Service Members

The former politician is sending a direct message to the Secretary of Defense and Donald Trump

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, pictured, R-Ga, Rep. Ro Khanna, D-Calif., and Rep. Thomas Massie, R-Ky held a press conference outside the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, November 18, 2025, with victims of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein as the House prepares to vote to release records related to him. Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (Photo credit: Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Former Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) unleashed her outrage on Pete Hegseth following the deaths of two U.S. service members.

On Saturday, the secretary of defense took to X to repost the news of the military personnel killed and injured on Friday.

“Godspeed, heroes,” Hegseth, 46, declared. “Their sacrifice only stiffens our resolve.”

In response, Greene, 52, sent a scathing message of her own. “Sacrifice?? What the f–k are you talking about??” she wrote on X. “They did not willingly sacrifice themselves.”

Greene — who resigned from Congress in January 2026 and announced she was done supporting the Republican Party — continued: “They were killed because of the war you, Trump, and the admin, are waging on behalf of a FOREIGN COUNTRY, Israel.”

To conclude her update, she insisted, “You mean their deaths fuel your bloodlust for a senseless war.”

On Saturday, U.S. Central Command announced that two military service members were killed in action while defending against “Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.” Their identities were not publicly released at the time. Meanwhile, one service member was missing in action, and four others had been medically evacuated to hospitals but were discharged.

President Donald Trump, 80, told NewsNation on Saturday, “It’s a very sad thing. We hate to see it happen. He added, “It’s in service to our country… we’re never going to allow Iran to have a nuclear weapon.”

Although Greene was once one of Trump’s most loyal supporters, the president called her a “low IQ traitor” in late 2025, after she pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files and criticized Trump’s foreign policy. She officially resigned on Jan. 5, rather than seek reelection.

Tomi Lahren
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