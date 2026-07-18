Tomi Lahren Demands ‘Clarity’ From Trump After 2 More Service Members Killed

Fox’s “The Big Weekend Show” co-host Tomi Lahren demanded clarity from President Donald Trump after two more service members were killed in Jordan amid the war in Iran.

On Saturday, U.S. Central Command announced on social media that two military service members were killed in action while defending against “Iranian ballistic missile and drone attacks.” The identities of those killed were not publicly released. Additionally, one service member was missing in action, and four others were medically evacuated to hospitals but had since been discharged.

“So now, 16 service members have been killed,” contributor Lisa Boothe pointed out on Fox News. “There’s a price to this war, clearly, both in the loss of blood and the loss of our men and women, and also financially, as well.”

She added, “I do think that it’d be beneficial for the president to come out and say, ‘Hey, look, this is where we are right now. These are the objectives, and this is how we’re gonna get there.’ Because I think a lot of this is undefined, and there’s sure a heck of a lot of questions.”

Meanwhile, Fox contributor Ben Domenech criticized the Trump administration’s messaging about the war in Iran as “far too optimistic.”

Later, Lahren agreed with both Domenech and Boothe, adding, “Some clarity with the American people is needed right now,” she echoed. “Because we need to know what victory looks like.”

She continued, “And you know what? I think that there might be a little bit of humble pie, of, ‘This might not be this revolutionary change, it might just be we set them back enough that we’re safe for now.’”

Finally, Lahren acknowledged, “We might have to do this again, but being entangled for 20 years consistently, I don’t think that’s gonna fly with anybody.”