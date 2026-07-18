Hunter Biden Says Ted Cruz Is Among the ‘Top 3 MAGA Laptops’ He Wants Revealed

Hunter Biden named Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) among the top three “MAGA laptops” he wants revealed — also speculating that the senator is “really kinky.”

On Saturday’s episode of the “I’ve Had It” podcast, former President Joe Biden’s son, 56, got real with host Jennifer Welch about his suspicions of Cruz, 55.

“So your laptop, they had so much fun about it… I want to talk about our fantasy laptops we could acquire, you and me,” Welch said, kicking off the topic. “I want us to decide our top three MAGA laptops — MAGA men — that we could get.”

After naming Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) as his No. 1, Hunter declared, “Ted Cruz, of course, 100%” for his No. 2 spot.

“Do you get a gaydar ping from Ted?” Welch asked, to which Hunter replied, “No, you know what I get? I get a really, really kinky, weird s— thing.”

He continued, “It may be gay, it may not be gay. It may be a little bit of this, it may be a little bit of that. But it may involve animals, too, in my opinion.”

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That’s when Welch brought up Cruz’s then-Twitter account liking a tweet featuring a video of porn star Cory Chase on Sept. 11, 2017. The senator said it was an “honest mistake” by a staffer.

“He blamed it on his staffer, and everyone knows Ted did it on 9/11,” Welch said.

After Hunter noted that he knows what it’s like when a person’s “digital life” becomes the butt of jokes, he continued with the previous topic.

“He likes, like, weird, weird stuff. Weird stuff,” the former first son reiterated. “Like maybe even stuff that, you know, involves like, you know, I don’t even want to say. He’s a horrible human being.”

For those wondering, Hunter named House Speaker Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.) as the third person on his “top three MAGA laptops” list. \

TheWrap reached out to Cruz for comment but did not immediately hear back.