NPR Reporter Says George Santos Threatened Him Over Kalshi Story: ‘Gun in Your Face’

NPR reporter Bobby Allyn accused George Santos of threatening him over his story about the ex-politician’s questionable activity on Kalshi.

In a first-person piece posted Thursday evening, Allyn claimed he received a call from a blocked number Wednesday, that turned out to be from the former congressman and convicted felon. Allyn stated that during his conversation with Santos, the controversial Republican criticized his reporting on the Kalshi scandal, which alleged the DOJ was investigating Santos for insider trading.

“As we were talking, I asked if I could record the call. He said no. I was in front of a keyboard, though, furiously jotting down every word,” Allyn wrote. “I asked him who his lawyers are, and he refused to answer. I questioned whether he really does have attorneys. He replied: ‘I’m George f–king Santos, of course I have a legal team.’”

“He then proceeded to name-call and attack the reputation of NPR, the kind of invective that’s common when reporting on people who try to discredit reporters and news organizations for stories they don’t like,” Allyn further recalled.

Per Allyn, Santos then stated that “this story is going to get you a gun in your face.”

“I asked him what he meant by that. ‘You know what I mean,’” Allyn added. “It did not exactly feel like an imminent threat to my life that a convicted fraudster expelled from Congress who lives thousands of miles away from me in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains was lodging violent words at me. It felt more bizarre than threatening, but then it grew even stranger and more confusing.”

Allyn claimed he then followed up with Santos on the alleged threat, noting the former congressman denied making the comment, defending he said it “would blow up” in the reporter’s face. You can read his full account here.

Before Allyn’s piece went live, Santos issued a denial Wednesday evening, writing on X, “The clown at NPR @BobbyAllyn is now making things up… 1. Saying I threatened him. I’ve interacted with hundreds of reporters in my life… not once was I ever threatening or aggressive… sassy? Sure but aggressive and threatening? NEVER!”

“2. He’s mad that I didn’t give him permission to record me because I live in a 2 party state and he’s threatening to disclose my location in efforts to retaliate,” he continued. “3. He’s made up investigations out of thin air, made up loss amounts and fabricated allegations about intent. 4. He’s now demanding I disclose the names of my lawyers ‘or else’ (only God knows what that means. 5. Now he’s belligerently Texting me repeatedly after I’ve asked him to stop messaging me and harassing me at 12:01AM.”

Santos has yet to directly respond to Allyn’s written account of their exchange. An attorney for Santos did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.