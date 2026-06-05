Nancy Pelosi Shuts Down LindellTV Journalist: ‘You Work for Mike the Pillow Man … That’s Not Journalism’ | Video

Nancy Pelosi tore into a LindellTV reporter after being pressed again about the Jan. 6 attack, accusing the journalist of “speaking lies.”

During a tense exchange on Capitol Hill, reporter Alison Steinberg approached the former Speaker of the House and asked her to address a previously debunked theory that accused the congresswoman of blocking the National Guard from intervening during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Last time I asked you about January 6, why you turned the National Guard away on January 6, you told me to shut up and that I was repeating Republican talking points,” Steinberg said.

Pelosi quickly cut her off and reiterated her prior rebuke by stating, “I’ll tell you to shut up again, because you are speaking lies … No. I did not admit it. The president never agreed to send the National Guard. Don’t waste your time or mine on you.”

Steinberg refused to drop the topic, however, asking Pelosi to explain why her daughter was filming her on the day of the insurrection attempt.

“Why don’t you get away,” Pelosi snapped. “You know what, I don’t even think you’re a real journalist. You work for Mike the Pillow Man … That’s not journalism. I don’t have any reason to talk to you.”

She continued: “I want people to know you are not a real journalist. You work for Mike the Pillow Man, and all you do is spout untruths.”

While Steinberg attempted to defend herself and her employer, the MyPillow CEO and LindellTV owner Mike Lindell, Pelosi pointedly declared, “Get away from me.”

Watch the heated exchange below.

🚨 NANCY PELOSI TELLS LINDELLTV REPORTER: “SHUT UP AGAIN” OVER JAN 6 QUESTIONS 🚨



LindellTV's @alisonintheknow confronted @SpeakerPelosi with questions about January 6th, the National Guard, and Pelosi's OWN comments caught on camera following the Capitol breach.



Pelosi… pic.twitter.com/QoPSQ89dqy — LindellTV (@RealLindellTV) June 4, 2026

In response to the confrontation, LindellTV posted on X Thursday, “Instead of addressing lingering questions about January 6th, the National Guard response, or her own behind-the-scenes role that day, Pelosi chose insults over accountability.”

As for Lindell, he capitalized on the attention by resharing footage of the incident and writing on X Thursday, “Make Sure to Use Promo Code PELOSI for FREE SHIPPING on your ENTIRE ORDER at MyPillow.com!!”

A representative for Pelosi did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.