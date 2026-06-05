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Nancy Pelosi Shuts Down LindellTV Journalist: ‘You Work for Mike the Pillow Man … That’s Not Journalism’ | Video

“All you do is spout untruths,” the California congresswoman adds

Nancy Pelosi
(Photo credit: LindellTV/X)

Nancy Pelosi tore into a LindellTV reporter after being pressed again about the Jan. 6 attack, accusing the journalist of “speaking lies.”

During a tense exchange on Capitol Hill, reporter Alison Steinberg approached the former Speaker of the House and asked her to address a previously debunked theory that accused the congresswoman of blocking the National Guard from intervening during the attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

“Last time I asked you about January 6, why you turned the National Guard away on January 6, you told me to shut up and that I was repeating Republican talking points,” Steinberg said.

Pelosi quickly cut her off and reiterated her prior rebuke by stating, “I’ll tell you to shut up again, because you are speaking lies … No. I did not admit it. The president never agreed to send the National Guard. Don’t waste your time or mine on you.”

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Steinberg refused to drop the topic, however, asking Pelosi to explain why her daughter was filming her on the day of the insurrection attempt.

“Why don’t you get away,” Pelosi snapped. “You know what, I don’t even think you’re a real journalist. You work for Mike the Pillow Man … That’s not journalism. I don’t have any reason to talk to you.”

She continued: “I want people to know you are not a real journalist. You work for Mike the Pillow Man, and all you do is spout untruths.”

While Steinberg attempted to defend herself and her employer, the MyPillow CEO and LindellTV owner Mike Lindell, Pelosi pointedly declared, “Get away from me.”

Watch the heated exchange below.

In response to the confrontation, LindellTV posted on X Thursday, “Instead of addressing lingering questions about January 6th, the National Guard response, or her own behind-the-scenes role that day, Pelosi chose insults over accountability.”

As for Lindell, he capitalized on the attention by resharing footage of the incident and writing on X Thursday, “Make Sure to Use Promo Code PELOSI for FREE SHIPPING on your ENTIRE ORDER at MyPillow.com!!”

A representative for Pelosi did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…