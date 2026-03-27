Mike Lindell Appears to Be Served With a Lawsuit Mid-Interview: ‘I’m Not Accepting It’ | Video

Mike Lindell, the MyPillow CEO and LindellTV owner, saw his on-camera interview get derailed by an alleged process server at Thursday’s Conservative Political Action Conference.

Michael Casey, a correspondent for O’Keefe Media Group, shared footage of his conversation with Lindell at the CPAC event in Grapevine, Texas on X Thursday afternoon. In the clip, Lindell is confronted with an alleged lawsuit by a brunette female in a red dress, who states, “Hi, sorry to interrupt. I have this for you. You’ve been served.”

Lindell responded to the woman’s interruption by trying to move her out of the way and repeatedly stating, “We’re on TV here, please. We’re on TV, please. Ok, we’re on TV.”

As Casey began grilling the woman about the content of the lawsuit in-question, Lindell cut in and declared, “I’m not accepting it.”

However, the woman was unrelenting, informing the businessman that he had been served and was required to take the document. At this moment, Lindell took the papers from her hand and threw it off camera behind him.

While Casey shared no concrete specifics regarding the incident, he did write on X, “Deranged leftist interrupts my interview with @realMikeLindell trying to ‘serve’ him court papers. Mike Lindell’s reaction was priceless.” Watch the exchange below.

🚨WATCH



Deranged leftist interrupts my interview with @realMikeLindell trying to “serve” him court papers



Mike Lindell’s reaction was priceless 🤣 pic.twitter.com/rEp4fH8ikZ — Michael Casey (@MichaelCasey_) March 26, 2026

It’s currently unclear if this was merely a stunt or an actual process server serving Lindell with a lawsuit. A representative for Lindell did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Nonetheless, this has been an eventful week for Lindell, who lost his bid to overturn a defamation verdict tied to the 2020 election.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Nina Wang rejected a post-trial motion challenging the $2 million verdict in a civil case that found Lindell and his other media company, Frankspeech, liable of defaming Dominion Voting Systems employee Eric Coomer, who was targeted by MAGA supporters with rigging allegations after Donald Trump’s election loss to Joe Biden.