Trump Reignites Call to Fire Jimmy Kimmel After ABC Host’s Markwayne Mullin Dig: ‘He’s a Loser’ | Video

Donald Trump once again called for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired from late night, this time voicing his displeasure for the comedian’s recent criticism of new DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin.

The president appeared on Fox’s “The Five” by phone Thursday, where he reacted to Kimmel roasting Mullin’s credentials on the March 24 episode of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” blasting the comedian as a “loser” with “no ratings.”

“Well, I’ve watched this guy. He’s a loser. He gets no ratings. None. He’s got no talent. He’s got Trump Derangement Syndrome,” Trump told the hosts of “The Five.” “Whenever I watch, I just can’t believe that he’s even on the air. He shouldn’t be on the air. He should be canned.”

As Trump went on, he voiced support for Mullin, who he praised as “fantastic.” The president also noted that he had no issue with Mullin’s past as a former plumber and low-level MMA fighter before becoming a junior United States senator from Oklahoma.

“You know, he became very successful,” the president went on. “He took over a small company from his parents — and he made it very, very successful. Made money. He was also a very good fighter. I never heard of low-level MMA.”

Per Trump, Mullin had “a very good record in fighting,” calling the DHS Secretary’s former opponents “rough cookies.” While Trump said that Mullin’s MMA record was “unimportant,” he applauded the fact that he is still “sort of a fighter.”

“You know, I call him country smart,” Trump added. “He’s a very smart guy. Everybody loves him. And I think he’s gonna do a fantastic job.” Watch the president’s remarks below.

Trump: Well, I've watched Kimmel. He's a loser. He gets no ratings. None. He's got no talent. He's got Trump derangement syndrome. Whenever I watch I just can't believe that he's even on the air. He shouldn't be on the air. He should be canned. pic.twitter.com/jAWhD2PCJO — Acyn (@Acyn) March 26, 2026

Trump’s comments come two days after Kimmel laid into Mullin, where he bemoaned in his monologue that the U.S. has “a plumber protecting us from terrorism now.”

Kimmel also quipped, “Well, if it works for Super Mario, why not Markwayne?”

Later on in the monologue, Kimmel joked that Lil Wayne may’ve been a better pick to replace Kristi Noem, adding, “At least we could get a concert out of it.”

This is not the first time that Trump has called for Kimmel to be axed from “Jimmy Kimmel Live.” In fact, back in November, Kimmel ripped Trump as a “snowflake” for writing on Truth Social that he had “no talent” and “very poor television ratings.”

“I have honestly lost count now of how many times the president has demanded I be pulled off the air,” he stated at the time. “I mean, talk about a snowflake, this guy. Every five weeks he flips out and wants me fired.”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.