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Jimmy Kimmel Pitches Lil Wayne for DHS Secretary Over Markwayne Mullin: ‘We Could Get a Concert Out of It’ | Video

“If Trump is going to keep picking these unqualified people to run the department, why not have more fun with it?” the late night host adds

Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel (Photo credit: Jimmy Kimmel Live!/YouTube)

After Markwayne Mullin was confirmed as Kristi Noem’s replacement for DHS Secretary, Jimmy Kimmel suggested a different “Wayne” would’ve made for a better pick.

During Tuesday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian sounded off on Mullin’s credentials, given he was a former plumber and low-level MMA fighter-turned- junior United States senator from Oklahoma before being tapped to replace Noem.

“That’s right. We have a plumber protecting us from terrorism now,” Kimmel said Tuesday night. “Well, if it works for Super Mario, why not Markwayne?”

He continued: “But honestly, if Trump is going to keep picking these unqualified people to run the department, why not have more fun with it? I mean, next time, instead of Markwayne, how about Lil Wayne for Homeland Security? At least we could get a concert out of it, right?”

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As Kimmel went on, he joked that Mullin’s predecessor, who was ousted earlier in March, “will never be seen again” — prompting a round of applause from the audience. Watch his full monologue below.

Trump took to Truth Social on March 5 and shared that Noem was out as Homeland Security Secretary after a controversial tenure, replacing her with Mullin.

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well, and has had numerous and spectacular results (especially on the Border!), will be moving to be Special Envoy for The Shield of the Americas, our new Security Initiative in the Western Hemisphere we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” Trump wrote. “I thank Kristi for her service at ‘Homeland.’”

On Tuesday, Noem penned a parting message on X, sharing she plans to “build on the years of national security expertise she forged” as she steps into her new role as Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. You can read her full statement above.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

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Alyssa Ray

Alyssa Ray is the night news editor at TheWrap and boasts a passion for period dramas, horror films, musicals, romance novels, reality TV, pop music and theme parks. After growing up in Massachusetts, Alyssa found herself in Los Angeles through Emerson College’s internship program, where she majored in Marketing Communications. After a stint in publicity,…

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