Piers Morgan is launching a new interview series with TIME Studios next week, tapping Bill Maher as his first guest as the former CNN host expands his independent digital media business beyond his flagship YouTube show, TheWrap has learned exclusively.

“One on One with Piers Morgan” will premiere Tuesday, Nov. 24, across YouTube, social media and major audio platforms. The launch gives Morgan another outlet for high-profile interviews as his Uncensored media company looks to capitalize on its recent investment, while TIME expands its presence in long-form digital programming.

Maher sets a provocative tone for the debut, arguing that politically partisan late-night hosts such as Jimmy Kimmel have contributed to the format’s decline by alienating half the country.

“Well, it definitely seems dead,” Maher said when Morgan asked whether partisan hosts had helped kill late-night comedy. “I don’t think that helped!”

The “Real Time” host acknowledged that his late-night peers are talented and funny but argued they “absolutely have no interest in playing to half the country.”

The interview also revisits Maher’s relationship with President Donald Trump, which has drawn renewed scrutiny following the comedian’s second White House dinner with the president in October. Maher defended the meeting despite their political differences, only for the two to publicly trade criticism in the weeks that followed. He also discusses marriage and the possibility of retirement.

“I’m delighted to be partnering on this new show with TIME, one of the world’s most respected and influential journalistic brands,” Morgan told TheWrap. He called the series “a significant new chapter in the continued growth of the Uncensored brand.”

The premiere comes seven months after TIME Studios and Uncensored first announced their partnership in April, when the companies initially targeted a summer launch.

Since then, Uncensored has continued its expansion under former MSNBC president Rashida Jones, who became CEO in March. The company raised $27 million in June at a $145 million valuation, with plans to develop additional audio and video programming, live events and subscription offerings.

For Morgan, the launch marks another step toward building Uncensored into a standalone media company rather than a business centered on his own YouTube show. For TIME, it’s another bet on established personalities to attract audiences in an increasingly crowded digital video market.