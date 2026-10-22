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Politico Fires Back at White House Threats, Corrects Susie Wiles Story

The outlet’s lawyers reject accusations of deliberately misleading readers after the Trump administration demanded corrections to three reports

Susie Wiles
WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 16: White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles listens as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a lunch with the Trump Kennedy Center Board Members in the East Room of the White House on March 16, 2026 in Washington, DC. President Trump convened the board of trustees of the Trump Kennedy Center to vote on a proposal to close the institution for two years of major renovations. (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images)
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Politico corrected a story about White House chief of staff Susie Wiles Wednesday while pushing back against the Trump administration’s threats of legal action, accusing the White House of attempting to intimidate the news outlet over its reporting.

The correction came after White House counsel Will Scharf sent Politico a letter Monday demanding that it retract or correct three articles about Wiles, publicly apologize to President Donald Trump and Wiles, and remove the disputed reporting from its archives. Scharf gave the outlet 48 hours to comply or face consequences, including a review of its relationship with the White House and potential legal remedies.

In an Oct. 21 response shared Thursday by CNN’s Brian Stelter, attorney Theodore Boutrous Jr., representing Politico, rejected the administration’s allegations that the outlet deliberately published false information while acknowledging that additional reporting warranted a correction to one of the three articles.

“Politico categorically rejects the false accusations in your letter that it ‘chose to publish fanciful fiction’ and ‘purposeful falsehoods designed to mislead the public,’” Boutrous wrote.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles (Credit: Alex Wong/Getty Images) and U.S. President Donald Trump (Credit: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)
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The corrected Oct. 16 story originally reported that Wiles helped arrange an appearance by then-White House press secretary Katie Zacharia on Sean Hannity’s Fox News program ahead of Zacharia’s firing. Politico subsequently clarified that Wiles offered “positive reinforcement” for the interview but did not directly participate in booking it.

Fox News and the White House had disputed the original account.

The other two disputed articles included an Oct. 15 Politico Playbook report that Trump was considering replacing Wiles and an Oct. 16 follow-up describing turmoil within the White House following that report. The administration denied both accounts.

Boutrous said Politico reexamined all three articles and conducted additional reporting before determining that only the story concerning Zacharia’s Fox News appearance warranted a correction.

“Promptly and transparently making corrections, as Politico has done here, is a hallmark of journalistic ethics and integrity,” he wrote.

Politico declined to comment for this story. The White House did not respond to a request for comment.

White House Press Secretary Katie Zacharia holds a news briefing in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
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The confrontation comes amid an ongoing legal battle over the Trump administration’s efforts to restrict White House access for Politico, CNN and MS NOW.

Last week, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly issued a preliminary injunction blocking the administration from revoking the outlets’ White House press credentials, finding they were likely to succeed on their First Amendment and due process claims. The administration appealed the ruling the following day.

Boutrous cited that litigation in his response, arguing that the White House’s latest demands further demonstrated its retaliatory motives.

“Any error that you could identify in Politico’s reporting about the President or his administration would not excuse the White House’s unconstitutional retaliation and discrimination against Politico for the content of its news coverage,” he wrote.

Boutrous said Politico would defend its journalism and continue reporting on the administration despite what he characterized as White House attempts to intimidate its journalists.

Jonathan Greenberger (Politico)
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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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