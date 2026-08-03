Scott Pelley and Sharyn Alfonsi Join Columbia as Journalists-in-Residence

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Scott Pelley and Sharyn Alfonsi have landed their first major public roles since leaving “60 Minutes,” with Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism naming the veteran journalists its journalists-in-residence for the 2026-27 academic year.

The appointments, announced Monday, come months after both correspondents exited the CBS News newsmagazine amid a sweeping overhaul under editor-in-chief Bari Weiss and executive producer Nick Bilton.

As journalists-in-residence, Pelley and Alfonsi will work closely with students through lectures, workshops and special events focused on reporting, investigative journalism and sourcing. They will also each contribute an article to the “Columbia Journalism Review.”

“We’re both excited and honored to welcome two journalists of this caliber to our Journalist in Residence Program,” Columbia Journalism School Dean Jelani Cobb said in a Monday statement. “Their distinguished track records in investigative reporting highlight the amazing opportunity our students will have to learn from them.”

The appointments are part of Columbia Journalism School’s CJS2030: Democracy Initiative, which aims to strengthen accountability reporting and investigative journalism.

Pelley and Alfonsi are among several recent high-profile departures from “60 Minutes” following a dramatic leadership transition at CBS News. EP Nick Bilton replaced longtime executive producer Tanya Simon earlier this year, while Weiss has reshaped the flagship series’ editorial leadership and correspondent roster.

Alfonsi, who joined “60 Minutes” in 2015 after reporting for CBS News and ABC News, built a reputation for investigative reporting on immigration, public health, politics and criminal justice. During her tenure, she earned multiple Emmy Awards and an Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Award.

“Joining Columbia University as a Journalist in Residence is an extraordinary privilege, especially at a time when deep, rigorous and fearless reporting has never been more vital,” Alfonsi said in a statement. “I’m excited to work with the next generation of journalists who are eager to ask the tough questions that hold power accountable.”

Pelley arrives at Columbia after a 37-year career at CBS News, including 27 years as a “60 Minutes” correspondent and a stint as anchor and managing editor of “CBS Evening News.” Over his career, he reported from conflict zones around the world, interviewed multiple U.S. presidents and earned dozens of journalism honors, including 51 Emmy Awards, three Peabody Awards and four Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards.

“This is a critical time for a free press,” Pelley added. “Columbia is leading the way in training the next generation of great journalists and I am honored to join Sharyn in that vital cause.”

The appointments mark the latest chapter for two of television journalism’s most recognizable reporters as they transition from one of the industry’s most influential news programs to mentoring the next generation of journalists.