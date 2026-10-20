Slate Promotes Editor-in-Chief Hillary Frey to CEO in Subscription Push

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Slate has promoted editor-in-chief Hillary Frey to CEO, putting her in charge of both editorial and business operations as the digital publisher looks to boost subscriptions amid declining revenue and financial losses.

Frey, who joined Slate in 2022, takes over immediately from Dan Check, who recently moved to another role at parent company Graham Holdings, Axios first reported Tuesday. A Slate spokesperson confirmed the appointment to TheWrap, saying Frey will retain her editor-in-chief title while taking on overall leadership of the company.