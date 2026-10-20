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Slate Promotes Editor-in-Chief Hillary Frey to CEO in Subscription Push

She will continue leading the newsroom as the digital publisher faces declining revenue and pressure to improve its finances

Hillary Frey
Hillary Frey. (Photo: Damon Dahlen)
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Slate has promoted editor-in-chief Hillary Frey to CEO, putting her in charge of both editorial and business operations as the digital publisher looks to boost subscriptions amid declining revenue and financial losses.

Frey, who joined Slate in 2022, takes over immediately from Dan Check, who recently moved to another role at parent company Graham Holdings, Axios first reported Tuesday. A Slate spokesperson confirmed the appointment to TheWrap, saying Frey will retain her editor-in-chief title while taking on overall leadership of the company.

Slate also plans to recruit a chief growth officer as Frey looks to attract new audiences and strengthen its relationship with existing readers, the spokesperson added.

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Graham Holdings disclosed in a July regulatory filing that Slate’s revenue declined during the first half of 2026 and that the publication operated at a loss. The company did not disclose specific financial figures for Slate. The filing also disclosed separation incentive programs involving Slate employees in both the first and second quarters, though it did not specify how many employees participated.

“I want to be direct about what’s ahead. The digital media landscape remains difficult, and Slate is not immune,” Graham Holdings CEO Tim O’Shaughnessy wrote in a staff memo. “Our priority for 2027 is to ensure Slate’s financial stability while continuing to drive strong journalism.”

Following the 2024 presidential election, Slate’s daily subscription sign-up rate jumped to seven times its normal level, TheWrap reported at the time. Frey told TheWrap that she appreciated readers who recognized the value of Slate’s journalism and supported the publication through paid memberships.

Under Frey, Slate has expanded its advice columns and feature reporting while investing in video, podcasts and newsletters. A company spokesperson said those areas will remain priorities as Frey takes on her expanded role, with an emphasis on making Slate more accessible to new audiences and retaining existing readers.

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A.J. Katz

A.J. Katz is Media Editor at TheWrap covering the business of television, print, digital and social media. He previously spent eight years at Adweek, leading coverage of the television news industry. He later served as editor-in-chief of LateNighter before joining MS NOW in audience strategy and program research.

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