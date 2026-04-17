Trump Bashes ‘Low IQ’ Tucker Carlson After CNN Segment Comparing Their Popularity

President Donald Trump took aim at podcaster Tucker Carlson on Friday, sharing a week-old CNN segment noting that his approval ratings are higher with Republicans than the former Fox News host.

The April 10 CNN segment showed that Carlson’s approval rating in a UMass/Lowell poll had dropped from a high of 54 points in March 2024 with Republicans and GOP-leaning independents to just 7 points with the group two years later. Trump, however, remains highly favorable with the demographic at 61 points.

“He is crushing, crushing Tucker Carlson!” CNN chief data analyst Harry Enten said. “This is a 54-point advantage for Donald Trump over Tucker Carlson when it comes to who is more popular among Republican voters.”

Trump shared a Mediaite write-up of the segment in a Friday morning Truth Social post, claiming the difference reflected how Carlson was “a Low IQ person.”

“Always easy to beat, and highly overrated!!!” Trump wrote. “So are Megyn Kelly, ‘Candace’(Really Dumb and mentally ill!), and Bankrupt Alex Jones, who is completely ‘fried.’ There are others, also!”

Carlson did not respond to an immediate request for comment.

Trump also suggested starting a list of people who were “good, bad, and somewhere in the middle” on the MAGA spectrum.

“Wouldn’t that be fascinating???” Trump wrote.

Trump has spent weeks attacking Carlson, Kelly, Candace Owens and other usual allies who’ve opposed his decision to join Israel in bombing Iran. The comment came hours after Trump compared Carlson to “LOSER” Joe Kent, the former director of the National Counterterrorism Center who resigned last month over the U.S. assault on Iran, in a Truth Social post.

“Kent is a LOSER, just like Tucker, Candace, Megyn, and the rest of them are LOSERS — You’re born that way, LOW IQ, and there’s not a damn thing they’re going to be able to do about it!”