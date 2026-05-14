Chris Hayes Explains Trump’s IRS Lawsuit: ‘The Greatest Heist in American History’ | Video

“All In” host Chris Hayes dedicated nearly 10 minutes Wednesday night to explaining President Trump‘s current lawsuit against the IRS and why it could end up representing “the greatest heist in American history.”

The MS NOW anchor detailed Trump’s current lawsuit against the IRS, which the president filed in January, claiming that the agency should have done more to prevent the leak of his tax returns during his 2020 presidential election campaign. According to recent reports, Trump’s Justice Department is now considering settling the lawsuit for $10 billion or more.

“A direct transfer of billions of your taxpayer dollars directly into the bank account and the pockets of Donald Trump, all dressed up as a settlement of a lawsuit in which Donald Trump is both the plaintiff and also the defendant,” Hayes explained. “All of this happening as the Trump administration is literally making your life harder and more expensive with wars and tariffs. But none of that has stopped Trump from trying to get his hands on more of your money.”

“The president, in effect, sued himself for more than $10 billion, or he sued the government he controls,” Hayes continued, adding, “This is an attempt at the largest theft ever by an American politician. Plainly, flagrantly, blatantly, in plain daylight. It is a conflict of interest so enormous, the term itself, ‘conflict of interest,’ hardly begins to capture what’s happening.”

You can watch the full “All In” segment yourself below.

Hayes was so gobsmacked by the enormity of Trump’s lawsuit and potential settlement that he went so far as to compare the president Wednesday night to a mafia man.

“The mob has a word for that: shakedown,” the MS NOW anchor argued. “He’s suing the federal government that he controls. A check for $10 billion that he hopes to secure that will go to Donald Trump, signed by Donald Trump. And who’s paying the check? The American taxpayers.”

“$10 billion is almost enough to fund federal disaster relief for a year. It is enough to fund the entire National Park Service, one of the great jewels of this nation, for five years,” Hayes continued. “You could fund the Peace Corps for 20 years. It could all go straight into the Trump family coffers.”

“I am telling you, there is no scale or precedent for corruption like this in the United States. It would put every other Trump grift to shame,” the “All In” host concluded. “This is what life looks like under a mad king. Every day brings a new ‘let them eat cake’ moment.”