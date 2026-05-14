Stephen Colbert Busts Out His ‘Last Biden Impression Ever’ to Mock Trump’s Low Approval Rating | Video

Stephen Colbert busted out his impression of former President Joe Biden for likely the last time, as “The Late Show” is set to conclude its run next week.

The late night host donned a pair of aviator sunglasses and channeled the 46th president of the United States in order to roast President Donald Trump’s low approval rating on Wednesday.

“Trump’s war in Iran has also pushed America’s economy into what financial experts call the poop shoot,” Colbert said while discussing Trump’s stats. “Voters have noticed that. Right now, 70% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s handling of the economy, and more than two-thirds of Americans say the country feels out of control.”

He added: “Oh, come on. Things are completely under control. Donald Trump may seem unstable, but I’m sure he has a plan. What is your plan, Mr. President?”

Editors for the “Late Show” then played a clip of Trump making a funny sound with his mouth, prompting Colbert to mention that Trump’s poll numbers are “not good.”

He then aired CNN’s Harry Enten declaring that Trump is facing the “five worst polls ever for any president,” noting that Joe Biden is not included.

At this moment, Colbert threw on his aforementioned shades, a favorite of Biden’s, to impersonate the former POTUS.

“That’s right, Jack. I’m not in there ’cause I’m in here. That’s right. How’s it going, Barack?” Colbert said. “I’m in here asking: Remember how much better it was when I was in charge? ‘Cause, I’ll be honest, folks. I do not.”

“Last Biden impression ever,” he added before moving robotically and slowly around the stage. “Let’s dance, everybody. Come on.”

In January, CBS locked in the final air date for “The Late Show,” which will be May 21. The decision followed CBS’ announcement last summer, in which they shared that “The Late Show” would be coming to an end shortly after Colbert mocked Paramount’s $16 million settlement with President Donald Trump, blasting the move as a “big fat bribe.”

However, CBS executives noted at the time that the cancellation decision was purely a financial one.

Watch Colbert’s full monologue above.

“The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on CBS.