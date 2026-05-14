‘The Daily Show’ Rips Trump for Including Elon Musk, Tim Cook and More on China Visit: ‘Not Exactly the Rat Pack Here’ | Video

“The Daily Show” roasted President Donald Trump’s CEO-filled guest list for his state visit to China, joking that the group wasn’t “exactly the Rat Pack.”

Host Jordan Klepper weighed in on the president’s visit to China during Wednesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” where he quipped it was good for the U.S. and Trump to take some time apart, given his recent outbursts directed at the press.

“I think both Trump and us could benefit from this time apart. I mean, nothing wrong with a little break,” Klepper said. “Get some distance. Reset. You know what? You can take your boys with you.”

At this moment, “The Daily Show” played news coverage of Trump’s planned trip, revealing that the nation’s top CEOs, including Elon Musk, Tim Cook and Jensen Huang, would be in attendance.

“That’s your crew? Those are your boys? Not exactly the Rat Pack here, is it?” the comedian said. “That’s the kind of bachelor party that makes a stripper want to get her life back in order.”

Klepper then quipped that even Trump was underwhelmed by his guests, citing a downtrodden looking president exiting Air Force One in China as supposed evidence.

“In fact, you can tell that was not a fun flight by watching Donald Trump walking down the staircase after he landed in Beijing,” he joked. “I mean, look at that. That is a man who spent 19 hours sitting next to Elon Musk.”

Klepper added, seemingly channeling Trump, “Yeah, sure. Yeah. All right. Let’s hear Grok do the Borat voice again. Oh, yeah. All right. Apartheid South Africa was very nice. Yeah. When do we land?”

As Klepper went on, he teased that Trump’s spirits were lightened by the welcome he got upon his arrival in China, which included “a Jennifer Hudson spirit tunnel of business-casual children.”

“That chant translates to, ‘Ballroom now! Ballroom now,’” Klepper said after playing footage of the welcome. “And then, of course, Tim Cook got off the plane and was like, ‘Hey, you kids get back to work, huh? I’m not paying you a nickel an hour to sing.’”

Watch Klepper’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.