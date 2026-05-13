Spencer Pratt Says He Left Airstream Due to Safety Concerns of LA Mayoral Race: ‘You Can Literally Snipe Me Out From Any Part’

Spencer Pratt responded to backlash over a report that he was not actually living in his Airstream trailer as he advertised in viral campaign ads. The former reality star told TMZ Live that people misunderstood what he meant.

A report earlier Wednesday confirmed that the mayoral candidate had been staying at the Hotel Bel-Air while he pushed online that he lived in an Airstream trailer on his burned Palisades lot.

“I don’t live at the hotel Bel Air. I don’t live in the Airstream. I don’t live in Santa Barbara. I don’t have a house. They burned it down,” Pratt said in a video interview with TMZ Live.

He clarified further that he is not living on the lot because he received death threats. Pratt offered to display the receipts to TMZ founder Harvey Levin on the air.

“I’m at a hotel because these psychopaths are messaging me every day they’re going to kill me,” Pratt said. “You can literally snipe me out from any part from 300 yards away easily [because all of the surrounding lots are burned].”

The reality star said that he had to hire a security team, and they would not let him stay on his lot. He explained that even though he is not sleeping there that does not mean that the lot is where he calls home.

“That is where I live, period. I don’t need to sleep there every night. I don’t need to go number two on that toilet. That is where I live. I am from the Palisades, Los Angeles, and I’m fighting for Los Angeles.”

He added too that Los Angeles Department of Water and Power and the electric companies took weeks to connect water and power to the Airstream. Pratt also noted that he lived in Santa Barbara with his family until the Los Angeles Times “doxxed” him, raising questions about his eligibility.

In a fiery rant from the set of an upcoming Interview Magazine shoot, he teased, Pratt told Levin that he only agreed to the interview because he “loved him” and that it would be the last time he discussed it.

“The airstream is imaginary to me. I live in that dirt in my ashes that’s what I fight for,” he said. “I haven’t lived anywhere since my house burned down.”

The first-time politician and mayoral candidate gained traction for his campaign ad, comparing his opponents homes to his lot that burned in the Palisades fire. In the campaign ad, he says blatantly while standing in front of a trailer: “This is where I live.”

The former reality TV star has reportedly been living in the Hotel Bel-Air for more than a month. His wife Heidi Montag and their kids are staying in Carpinteria, just north of L.A.