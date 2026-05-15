Andrew Cuomo Says Democrats ‘Became Lost’ After Trump Victory: ‘A Party With a Simmering Civil War’ | Video

Andrew Cuomo bemoaned the state of the Democratic party during his latest interview, suggesting a “civil war” was brewing among his peers on the left.

The former governor of New York shared his stance during an appearance on Bill O’Reilly’s “We’ll Do It Live!” podcast on Thursday, where he claimed the Democrats had lost their way in the aftermath of Donald Trump’s second presidential victory.

“What happened to the Democrats is the Democrats lost to Donald Trump and then they became lost,” Cuomo said while reflecting on his loss to Zohran Mamdani in the New York City mayoral race last fall. “This is a party in transition. This is a party with a simmering civil war.”

He continued: “We’re trying to figure out our identity as Democrats. And you have a far left. And you always had a far-left, but this far-left is much further left and is much louder and is much more aggressive. And they have frightened the moderates into submission.”

Per Cuomo, this far-left faction has “a lot of money” backing them, which is how they’ve allegedly “frightened the moderate Democrats into submission.”

Later on in his discussion with O’Reilly, Cuomo theorized that Gen Z was responding to the politics of Mamdani, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Sen. Bernie Sanders in response to the cost of living under Trump.

“They are young and they buy it,” Cuomo said. “‘You’re going to freeze my rent? Great. Free buses? Great. Free grocery stores? Great. Tax the rich? Yeah, screw the rich.’ … So, it sounds good. And these young people voted in massive numbers and they’re very organized.”

Cuomo’s unsuccessful bid for mayor came four years after he resigned as governor in 2021 in the wake of a sexual harassment allegations, which he denied. In November, Cuomo conceded the mayoral race to Mamdani, who garnered more than 50% of the vote by 9:30 p.m. ET on election night.

Though, in his concession speech, Cuomo warned, “Almost half of New Yorkers did not vote to support a government agenda that makes promises that we know cannot be met.”

Watch his full interview with O’Reilly above.