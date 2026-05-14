Michael Rapaport Reaffirms 2029 NYC Mayoral Run, Says He’ll Use ‘Street Fight Mentality’ to Beat Zohran Mamdani | Video

Michael Rapaport reaffirmed his plan to run for New York City mayor in 2029, slamming the incumbent, Zohran Mamdani, as the “greatest bull crapper in the history of politicians.”

The actor and comedian, best known for his work in “True Romance,” “Prison Break” and “Atypical,” doubled down on his mayoral bid during an appearance on NewsNation Tuesday, where he promised to take on the current mayor with a “New York City street fight mentality.”

“I never thought that I would even consider running for mayor of New York City, and I will do it with the best intentions,” Rapaport told host Chris Cuomo. “And I won’t do it the way any other political person has ever done it.”

He added: “The only way to beat this guy is to make it and take it with New York City street fight mentality.”

As Rapaport went on, he explained that there was “no way to out-nice” Mamdani, adding, “There’s no way to out-slick him. I think that he’s the greatest bull crapper in the history of politicians … and that’s saying a lot.”

“But New York City needs to do something. We need to plan right now because 2029 is around the corner, and, yes, I’m running for mayor of New York City,” he continued. “And I will only drop out until I feel like there’s somebody who’s more qualified that could actually beat Zohran the moron.”

Per Rapaport, the mayoral race will need “to be a dogfight” and that “it has to be ugly,” as “there’s no way to out-finesse this guy, out-smile this guy.”

Representatives for Mamdani did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

Rapaport first announced his plan to run for mayor of New York City in a January episode of his podcast, titled, “I Am Rapaport.”

“Let me tell you something, guys, girls, women, children of all ages. 2025 was crazy, and I don’t see it getting any … calmer or cooler in 2026, the way things started,” he said at the time. “That’s why I’m running for mayor.”

Rapaport, a vocal critic of Mamdani’s, also made the announcement on Instagram, writing, “Born. Raised. NYC. Nothing’s free. No bulls–t. No fake grins. I’ll own my mistakes, apologize when I screw up, and fight to make this city safe, affordable, and thriving.”

Watch Rapaport’s full segment above.