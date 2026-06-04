Bill O’Reilly Predicts Disaster for Spencer Pratt If He Lands Runoff Spot in LA Mayoral Race | Video

Spencer Pratt may be optimistic about his standing in the Los Angeles mayoral race, but Bill O’Reilly predicted disaster for the “The Hills” star on Wednesday’s “No Spin News.”

During his “Talking Points Memo” segment, O’Reilly commented on Pratt’s early lead in the race, which saw him as the frontrunner for the No. 2 runoff spot over Councilmember Nithya Raman. (Incumbent Mayor Karen Bass secured her spot in the November runoff Tuesday night, as she led with 37% of the vote at the time when 50% of the votes had been counted.)

Despite this momentum, O’Reilly was skeptical about Pratt’s chances in November, noting, “If you combine the Democratic votes, however, in the primary, Pratt gets murdered. Okay?”

“That’s what’s going to happen,” he continued. “So, the Democratic machine, probably the most powerful political machine outside of Chicago, is going to kick in to put Democrats in office. That’s what’ll happen.”

Nonetheless, O’Reilly was happy to see that Los Angeles residents “have a choice” in this race.

“Now, I don’t expect them to seize upon the choice because of a variety of reasons that we’ll get into down the road, but one of them is apathy,” he added. “The people just don’t know what’s going on and they don’t care. I predict that when all the votes are counted in California, far less than 50% of people would vote in the primary. They’re just not interested. They’re interested in their own situations.”

Watch his full commentary below.

Pratt expressed a similar sentiment Tuesday evening, when he celebrated his early lead ahead of Raman. While speaking to press outside his election night party, the former reality star boasted his successful mayoral bid, noting, “The communists already lost.”

“My message to those people that didn’t vote for me. Thank you for voting,” he continued. “I’m excited that everyone voted today. One thing I’ve learned is a lot of people don’t vote. My goal by November, whether it’s you’re voting for me or you’re voting for Mayor Bass, I’m going to get more people to vote.”

Like O’Reilly, Pratt also stated that Angelenos don’t vote and don’t care “enough about our city,” adding, “Everybody’s giving up because they’ve just accepted failure. Nothing changes. Things can change if you vote. So to people who didn’t vote for me, thank you for voting and caring about your city. I hope to switch you and show you you’re going to be voting for me in November, but regardless, we need 4 million people to vote in November.”

However, at the time of writing, Pratt had yet to secure the second spot in the runoff. He did, however, maintain a lead over Raman with 29.9% of the vote with 62% ballots counted.