Bret Baier Pushes Back When Trump Calls Into Fox News and Blames Network for Election Results

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President Trump largely blamed Tuesday night’s “blue tsunami” on Fox News polls, ranting about them multiple times on social media throughout the night. But, when the president mentioned it directly to Fox News on-air, Bret Baier pushed back.

Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, winning key battleground states in a massive rebuke of Trump’s policies. Shortly after it was projected that the Senate would also flip for the Democrats — an uncertainty headed into the night — the president called out Fox News on Truth Social, writing that the network “bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat (sic) opposition, and worse.”