Bret Baier Pushes Back When Trump Calls Into Fox News and Blames Network for Election Results

President Trump largely blamed Tuesday night’s “blue tsunami” on Fox News polls, ranting about them multiple times on social media throughout the night. But, when the president mentioned it directly to Fox News on-air, Bret Baier pushed back.
Democrats took control of both the House and the Senate on Tuesday, winning key battleground states in a massive rebuke of Trump’s policies. Shortly after it was projected that the Senate would also flip for the Democrats — an uncertainty headed into the night — the president called out Fox News on Truth Social, writing that the network “bears responsibility for these losses by constantly and consistently putting on the Dumocrat (sic) opposition, and worse.”
“And then I read at Fox that I’m not popular. You know, I mean, the Fox polls are terrible,” Trump reiterated in a phone call with Fox News. “You ought to get yourself a good pollster because your pollster is the worst.”
Host Bret Baier immediately pushed back on that sentiment.
“But tonight, actually, the results are pretty close to what the Fox polls showed,” he pointed out.
Trump quickly sidestepped that assessment, saying that he was just speaking from his own perspective, before insisting that, actually, he doesn’t care and it doesn’t matter.
In a separate Truth Social post on Tuesday, the president declared that Fox News polls are “always the worst” and “so insulting with the questions they ask.”
“Every question is a hit job, and every answer is ‘BULLS–T!’ This has been going on for years,” wrote.