California Congressman Slams ‘Pathetic Loser’ Trump as Jan. 6 Police Sue Over $1.8 Billion Slush Fund | Video

Rep. Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) slammed Donald Trump as a “pathetic loser” while backing Jan. 6 officers suing the president over his $1.8 billion slush fund.

The California congressman shared his fiery take on Wednesday’s episode of “Deadline: White House,” telling MS NOW host Nicolle Wallace that Trump’s new fund — which is set to help the “victims” of the Biden administration, potentially including those charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol attack — was “complete corruption from the most corrupt president.”

“This fund might be the most corrupt thing that the president has actually done on top of the crypto funds, the real estate deals, selling access to the White House, the investment funds,” Garcia said. “The idea that you’re going to take $1.8 billion that you negotiated yourself between your own government and then hand it out to criminals, to traitors, to election deniers, to Donald Trump’s friends for all we know — to himself possibly. We have no idea what Donald Trump is thinking.”

As Garcia went on, he implored Speaker Mike Johnson to “have a backbone” and “denounce [this] fund,” adding, “There shouldn’t be an American on the ground anywhere in this country that should support what’s happening. He is stealing your money. He is stealing our money directly from your pockets and putting it into his and into the pockets of his friends.”

While Garcia didn’t directly name plaintiffs Harry Dunn, a former U.S. Capitol Police officer, and Daniel Hodges, an officer for the Metropolitan Police Department in Washington, D.C., he blasted Trump’s “lawfare” fund as a “complete lack of respect for law enforcement,” signaling his support for their suit.

“And the complete lack of respect for law enforcement, to give a penny to the January 6ers, the people that invaded this Capitol, that attacked this Capitol, that tried to overthrow an election, just goes to show you the kind of man that Donald Trump is,” Garcia said. “He’s a small, pathetic loser who has no business getting a dime to give to anybody.”

Watch his full commentary above.

“Deadline: White House” airs new episodes weekdays at 4 p.m. ET on MS NOW.