‘The Daily Show’ Rips Trump’s $1.8 Billion Ally Fund, Says Most Americans ‘Are Being Taxed’ for Skipping Jan. 6 | Video

“The Daily Show” laid into Donald Trump over the president’s new $1.8 billion slush fund intended to support his allies, blasting it as a tax on those who didn’t participate in the Jan. 6 riot.

Host Ronny Chieng weighed in on the news during Tuesday’s monologue, where he claimed Trump was “playing 5D chess with corruption here.”

“So Donald Trump, the man, is suing the IRS, which happens to be headed by Donald Trump, the president, which then reached a settlement with the Justice Department, headed by a man named Donald Trump, to create a slush fund controlled by, you guessed it, Donald Trump,” he said. “It’s so blatant and corrupt that it’s actually fine. I mean, I want to be mad, but I’m also kind of impressed.”

He added: “Trump figured out how to be both the Karen and the manager. Like, no one has ever done that before. This guy is playing 5D chess with corruption here. I mean, I bet he’s building the ballroom just so he can do a slip and fall.”

Yet, after sharing that Trump intends to use the money to help “the victims of the Biden administration,” including those charged in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, Chieng suggested the rest of the country was being punished for not participating in the riot.

“Hold on. So our taxpayer money is going to the people who did Jan 6? So effectively, the rest of us are being taxed for not doing Jan 6?” he said. “Well, if I knew that, I would have gone there. Wait. I mean, I was there. I just remembered. Didn’t you see me? I was the guy in the video, doing this. ‘Election!’ Anyway, Venmo me.”

Watch Chieng’s full monologue above.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.