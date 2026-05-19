‘The View’ Hosts Clash on Whether to Trust TrumpRX: ‘You Are So Naive!’ | Video

The hosts of “The View” got a bit spiky with each other on Tuesday morning, arguing over multiple topics during the show. But a discussion on TrumpRX got particularly heated, as the women sparred over whether the initiative should be trusted.

On Monday, the president announced that his online drugstore would be adding more than 600 generic medications to its offerings, in partnership with Mark Cuban. The two appeared together during a press conference to tout it, despite Cuban campaigning for Kamala Harris in 2024, which sparked distrust in Joy Behar.

“First of all, you lie down with dogs, you wake up with fleas, all right?” she said. “And you know, I like Mark Cuban, I’ve always liked him, but this is a mistake. And once Trump puts his name on prescriptions, we’re all going to die, okay?”

MARK CUBAN JOINS TRUMP FOR DRUG INITIATIVE ROLLOUT: 'The View' co-hosts react to the former Trump critic joining the president at the White House to discuss their partnership to expand generic drug coverage. pic.twitter.com/c9l1eofVaL — The View (@TheView) May 19, 2026

Alyssa Farah Griffin pushed back on that though, arguing that these are already real, pre-existing drugs, and called out one in particular.

“A medication that I had to take for IVF is 1/10th of the price on TrumpRX. I don’t — whatever, it’s tacky that his name is on it,” she said. “Mark Cuban has dedicated his life to bringing down prescription drug costs. The average family, 1/3 of Americans, cut back on essential foods and utilities to be able to cover their prescription prescription drug costs.”

“You’re not going to convince me that just because Trump’s involved, we should be like, ‘Screw it, don’t bring down prescription drug costs,’” Farah Griffin continued.

Behar retorted that, if Trump is going to make any kind of profit of an endeavor, it shouldn’t be bought into, which Sunny Hostin readily agreed with.

“He is a failed businessman! And if you heard what he said, he said ‘We both want to make people wealthy,’” Hostin said. “He didn’t say ‘healthy,’ he said ‘wealthy,’ which means, to me, that there’s something in it for him. This is not a well-intentioned person!”

At that, host Sara Haines chimed in, siding with Farah Griffin that, if the results are going to actually help people, then it shouldn’t matter if Trump’s name is attached or not.

“You are so naive, the two of you! Wow,” Behar shot back.

“The two of you are so naive!” Hostin agreed.

You can watch the full debate in the video above.