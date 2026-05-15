‘The View’ Hosts Shame ‘Grossly Underreported’ Presence of Brett Ratner on Trump’s China Trip: ‘Appalling’

President Trump brought a slew of people with him on his visit to China this week, including “Melania” director Brett Ratner. But, Ratner’s presence has been kept a bit too quiet for the liking of the hosts of “The View.”

To kick off the day’s Hot Topics on Friday, the ABC hosts discussed the testimony this week from Epstein survivors, and raged once again about how little has been released related to the convicted sex offender. Host Ana Navarro was quick to point out that Ratner was “featured prominently in the Epstein files,” with multiple photos of him with the criminal.

She added that she’s been bothered all week by how “grossly underreported” Ratner’s presence on Trump’s trip has been, especially considering Ratner had sexual misconduct allegations against him previously.

EPSTEIN SURVIVORS’ TEARFUL TESTIMONY IN HEARING: After Jeffrey Epstein survivors testified in a public hearing in West Palm Beach, saying they’re still being ignored by the justice system, 'The View' co-hosts weigh in on their wake-up call to the power elite. pic.twitter.com/0wJqJre4uZ — The View (@TheView) May 15, 2026

“Now he denies all of these allegations, he’s not been convicted of a crime, he’s never been brought to a hearing to testify and asked questions, but I find it appalling and horrifying that at the same Epstein victims are crying, giving their testimony, a man who is featured in those files, a man who was cancelled by Hollywood for sexual predatory allegations, is part of the U.S. official delegation traveling with the President of the United States to China,” Navarro said.

“That is gross,” she added.

At that, host Sunny Hostin admitted she hadn’t even heard that Ratner was on the trip, prompting Navarro to question again “why it’s so underreported.”

“Yeah, it needs to get more attention,” host Alyssa Farah Griffin agreed.

The women questioned what his role on the trip would even be, prompting Navarro to note that Ratner is reportedly scouting locations for “Rush Hour 4.”

You can watch the full discussion from “The View” in the video above.