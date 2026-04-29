CBS’ California governor’s debate went off the rails in the first half hour of programming on Tuesday, as moderators Pat Harvey and Tony Lopez struggled to rein in the eight leading candidates.

Democratic candidate Xavier Becerra kicked off the fireworks, stating that to support Californians right to healthcare the next governor needs to combat President Donald Trump, who endorsed Republican candidate Steve Hilton.

“The first thing we have to do is stop Steve Hilton’s daddy,” Becerra jeered. “Had Donald Trump allowed the premium tax credits under the Affordable Care Act to continue forward, millions of Californians would be able to afford their health care insurance.”

CBS Los Angeles anchor Harvey clarified that Trump “of course” isn’t Hilton’s actual father, and allowed the candidate to respond.

“My dad was goalie on the Hungarian national ice hockey team,” Hilton replied. “I don’t think he weighed in on this issue at all.”

“We had the same people in charge for 16 years now, and because it’s such a disaster and such a high cost of living for everyone, and the highest property rate in the country and the highest unemployment rate, they can’t do anything except blame Trump,” the Republican candidate added. “We need change.”

The rules from the onset of the debate stated that each candidate would have 45 seconds to respond to each question posed to them. After Becerra and Hilton’s comments, candidates did not adhere to the time allotted, and the moderators could not regain control.

Harvey argued “everyone wants to talk at this debate, so that means we’re doing a good job.” The eight candidates on stage did not agree, complaining about not getting fair time.

“This is worse than my teenagers at dinner,” Katie Porter joked after disorderly cross-talk occurred between her seven male competitors.

Even a Pomona College student, who asked the first question after the chaotic segment, acknowledged the lack of control on stage.

“That was a bit of a mess,” the Pomona student said before asking his question.

This gubernatorial debate was the largest and most inclusive of the election cycle, thus far. There was no opening or closing statements made in this debate. The gubernatorial debate also included a lightning round, where moderators asked the candidates to answer with a yes or no question.

Hosted by CBS LA, CBS Bay Area and CBS Sacramento, the debate took place at Bridges Auditorium on the Pomona College campus, in collaboration with the Asian Pacific American Public Affairs Association.

CBS California invited all candidates with active campaigns who are listed on the ballot and had at least 1% support in both Emerson College and L.A. Times/UC Berkeley polls. The participants included former Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra (D), San Jose Mayor Matt Mahan (D), former Orange County Rep. Porter (D), billionaire hedge fund founder Tom Steyer (D), California Supt. of Public Instruction Tony Thurmond (D), former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa (D), former Fox News commentator Hilton (R) and Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco (R).

CBS News California Investigates correspondent Julie Watts came out for the second 30-minute chunk of the debate, saying she’s not afraid to cut microphones, controlling the candidates with a shorter leash.