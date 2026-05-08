‘The Daily Show’ Questions Republicans Still Devoted to Trump: ‘Do You Have a Humiliation Kink?’ | Video

“The Daily Show” host Desi Lydic questioned Republicans’ ongoing support for President Trump Thursday night, asking his supporters, “Do you have a humiliation kink or something?”

To prove her point, Lydic rolled a clip of Trump speaking at an event this week meant to honor mothers of U.S. military members. During his speech, Trump made jokes about the military stepping in to fix his phone’s autocorrect issues.

“I’m sorry. The military had to fix your autocorrect problem?” Lydic asked, joking, “Trump heard he had to go to his phone’s general settings and he was like, ‘Okay then, get me General Settings!’” She went on to insist that Trump’s latest behavior could not possibly be defended by anyone.

“Anyone who watches this speech must be questioning if this man should be president. Inflation is rising. Corruption is through the roof,” Lydic explained. “We are losing a war he shouldn’t have started, and he’s spending his days rambling about autocorrect and building a ballroom for himself.”

Unfortunately, Lydic’s statement was followed by a news report stating that Trump’s support among Republicans right now is consistent with the previous midterm years when he has been in office.

“His base is still sticking with him after everything? Look, I know it’s hard to admit you’re wrong. Take it from me, the creator of the Facebook group ‘Jared Fogle Would Make the Most Awesome Babysitter.’ But at this point, you’ve got to cut your losses,” Lydic argued, asking, “What is it? Do you have a humiliation kink or something?”

You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself below.

In answer to her question, Lydic teed up a news report about a poll showing that 39% of Republicans believe Trump would beat them up in a fight.

“So you do have a humiliation kink!” Lydic responded, adding, “But you really think you’d lose a fight to an 80-year-old man? I mean, come on, Republicans. Believe in yourself! Where’s that storming the Capitol confidence?” To help settle the debate, Lydic called on “Daily Show” correspondents Jordan Klepper and Troy Iwata to ask what Republicans’ polled devotion to Trump says about them.

“It says they’re very stupid, Desi,” Iwata remarked. “Because Trump would never win in a fight. He’s obese, he’s slow, he already has bruises, even though there hasn’t even been a fight yet.”

Lydic clarified her question, reiterating, “I’m just curious about the mindset of his supporters. I’m not wondering who would win the fight.”

“Well, I’m not wondering, either,” Iwata replied. “I know who would win the fight. Literally anyone or anything else. I mean, look at him! His ass is already getting whooped by Father Time.”