Jimmy Kimmel Worries Mother’s Day Is Turning America’s Children Into ‘Little Donald Trumps’ | Video

Ahead of Mother’s Day this coming weekend, Jimmy Kimmel explained on Thursday night why he has a problem with the holiday, joking that it is turning children into “little Donald Trumps.”

“Here’s what I don’t like about Mother’s Day. Maybe you have this, too,” the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host told his viewers during his monologue. “I have to go and find gifts and pay for the gifts that my kids then pretend are from them, and then, even though my wife knows full well who got this stuff, I have to sit there and watch as we go through this, ‘Thank you, I love it,’ charade.”

“We’re teaching kids to take credit for something they had nothing to do with, like little Donald Trumps!” Kimmel added. The comedian went on to further slam President Trump, who posted a chart Wednesday on Truth Social comparing the length of the current war in Iran to past American military conflicts.

“I bet that’s not the only chart that shows his is the shortest,” Kimmel joked. “You know things aren’t going great when the narrative is, ‘Hey, it’s not as bad as the Civil War.’”

Earlier in the night, Kimmel mocked Secretary of State Marco Rubio, whom the comedian said recently paid a visit to the Pope to try to “patch up the off-again, off-again relationship between the president” and the religious figure.

“The president would have gone there to meet the Pope himself, but they decided it was too dangerous. When he enters a church, all the holy water starts to boil,” Kimmel remarked. But Rubio and Trump were not the only members of the administration who caught flack in the episode. The late night host also singled out FBI Director Kash Patel over new reports that, in addition to alleged behind-the-scenes bouts of excessive drinking, he has made a habit of giving custom alcohol bottles as gifts.

“How pissed must [Secretary of Defense] Pete Hegseth be right now? ‘They made me give up drinking!’” Kimmel joked, noting that the FBI has launched an investigation to discover the source of the reports about its director.

“Patel has reportedly ordered more than two dozen members of his security detail and staff to take a polygraph and is said to be in panic mode,” Kimmel concluded. “Sounds to me like somebody could use a drink, right?”