Jon Stewart Urges Media to Stop Telling Voters Republicans Are Turning on Trump: ‘They’re in the F—king Car’

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“The Daily Show” host Jon Stewart urged the mainstream media Monday night to stop telling American voters that Republicans are starting to revolt against President Trump, calling the messaging “cruel” and noting of GOP officials, “They’re in the f—king car.”

Stewart kicked things off this week with a recap of Chinese President Xi Jinping’s state visit to Washington, D.C. last week. The “Daily Show” host rolled a clip of Trump bragging about how impressed Xi was by the White House’s new granite helipad, which Stewart found particularly amusing.

“I’m sure you’re proud of your new circular granite helicopter parking spot,” Stewart said, teeing up a photo of the Great Wall of China and adding, “You know, China did used to work in rock about 3,000 years ago? So, again, I’m pretty sure Xi Jinping is not like, ‘This used to be grass!?! And now it’s rock!?!’”

Stewart went on to note that China reportedly sent over 1,000 drone and missile parts to Iran between January and June of this year. Taking that into account, the “Daily Show” host turned his attention to the Republican Party.

“I seem to remember the Republican Party used to frown on the idea of selling weapons to Communist enemies who are supplying said weapons to other enemies we are currently at war with,” Stewart explained, asking, “Does anybody on that side have an opinion on this summit?”

His question was answered by clips of several Republicans doing nothing more than mildly stating their displeasure with Xi’s visit to Washington. You can watch the full “Daily Show” segment yourself in the video below.

Stewart subsequently slammed mainstream news outlets for trying to use the Iran War and certain Republicans’ disapproval of Xi’s state visit to convince their viewers that there is legitimate division within the Republican Party.

“It is not the first time the media has tried to make a meal of Republicans’ dissatisfaction with Donald Trump,” Stewart observed. “Why in God’s name would we continue to fall for this? Why are we constantly believing that there are cracks in the MAGA fortress? We do, because that’s what we are told.”

“The media’s been doing this to us forever,” he continued, noting, “It’s not the end of the marriage between Trump and the Republican Party. It’s the beginning of the Republican Party’s current BDSM understanding of Master and Gimp.”

The “Daily Show” host later called for an end to all narratives about fissures within the MAGA movement.

“Let’s stop pretending that the overwhelming majority of Republican politicians will ever stand up or break from Donald Trump,” Stewart urged. “They’re in the f—king car, and the news media would be doing everyone a favor if you didn’t try and play up every empty gesture of independence from Republican lawmakers. It’s cruel. You’re getting our hopes up.”