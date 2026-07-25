Donald Trump Says LeBron James Is ‘Maybe a Racist’ in Bizarre Michael Jordan Debate

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Donald Trump offered his take on LeBron James’ blockbuster move to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday after a reporter asked the president to weigh in on the perennial debate over whether James or Michael Jordan is the NBA’s greatest player.

“Well, Michael Jordan is a guy who is a friend of mine, play golf with him. He’s a really good guy,” Trump said during a Friday press conference in the Oval Office, before pivoting to a bizarre aside about James.



“And I think LeBron is, maybe he’s a racist, but maybe he doesn’t like Trump, I don’t know. But I only like people that like me,” the president added. “So, I would say Michael Jordan all the way.”

You can watch the moment in the clip below:

DOOCY: Where do you stand on LeBron versus Michael Jordan as the best ever?



TRUMP: Michael Jordan's a friend of mine, play golf with him. He's a really good guy. and I think LeBron is maybe he's a racist but maybe he doesn't like Trump. I only like people who like me. I would… pic.twitter.com/Jsu59wd751 — Acyn (@Acyn) July 24, 2026

James was in the news Friday after he announced that he had chosen to join the Philadelphia 76ers following his exit from the Los Angeles Lakers after eight seasons.

“I thought I was done when the season ended. I wasn’t ready to announce it, and I knew I needed some time to really decide, but I was pretty sure I played my last game,” James wrote in a Friday X post. “I was honest at that last press conference when I said I needed to look at myself and decide if I still love this game. I still truly love this game, and I have more to give.”

On the opening day of NBA free agency in late June, the 41-year-old star informed the Los Angeles Lakers that he did not plan to return for the 2026-27 season. Instead, he said he would pursue another team for an unprecedented 24th NBA season.

The news sent shockwaves through the sports community and sparked a month-long discussion about where the veteran basketball player would land. The other teams in the running were reportedly the Miami Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers, both teams James had played, and won championships with.

James has been outspoken about his political views in the past. In 2024, five days before the presidential election, he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for president.

The NBA all-star posted a video to his Instagram page that featured Tony Hinchcliffe’s racist jokes spliced together with racist statements made by Trump.

“What are we even talking about here? When I think about my kids and my family and how they will grow up, the choice is clear to me,” James captioned the post. “VOTE KAMALA HARRIS!!!”

For his part Jordan has remained more quiet about his political leanings. During the last election claims circulated around social media that Jordan had endorsed Trump. However, those claims were quickly debunked by Jordan’s management team who said “there is absolutely no truth” to the endorsement.