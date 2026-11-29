Elon Musk publicly escalated his dispute with The Washington Post on Sunday after SpaceX accused the newspaper of publishing a false account of how Iran allegedly used the company’s Starlink satellite internet service during the war against US forces.

SpaceX, which Musk founded and leads, called the newspaper’s report “patently false” in a statement posted to it account on X. The company said it had found no evidence, either through its own internal review or information from the Pentagon, that Iranian forces had used Starlink.

“Because it never happened,” the company added, accusing the Post of ignoring warnings that its reporting was inaccurate. SpaceX said it had informed the newspaper weeks before publication that the story was false and called on its reporters, editors and publishers to retract the article and apologize to the company and the American public.

This “story” is patently false. The same week Iran threatens Starlink, having previously declared SpaceX and Starlink as military targets, the Washington Post publishes this grossly inaccurate story.



To be clear, we have no evidence either internally or from the Pentagon that… https://t.co/7c2ZDLEv3Q — SpaceX (@SpaceX) November 29, 2026

Meanwhile, Musk separately took aim at the newspaper, dismissing its reporting in a post on X. “Washington Post should get a fiction award,” he wrote, bringing him directly into the public fight over the Post’s reporting.

Washington Post should get a fiction award https://t.co/6HebWVoSTo — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 29, 2026

The Post’s investigation, which was published on Saturday — citing four people familiar with Iranian military operations and two people familiar with internal SpaceX discussions — reported that Iran had used Starlink to support military operations, including communications between forces and oversight of one-way drone attacks. The newspaper also reported that Musk was angered after learning of the alleged activity in the first week of March, shortly after the US and Israel began strikes against Iran.

The report also described Musk getting upset after learning about the US military’s use of SpaceX’s Starshield, a militarized version of the satellite network. According to the Post, the Pentagon was using a less expensive subscription intended for ground operations to operate one-way drones, rather than paying for the more costly aerial plan.

The controversy raises further questions about SpaceX’s ability to control how its technology is deployed in active conflicts.

On CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday, host Jake Tapper asked Rep. Jim Himes, D-Conn., the incoming chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, about the Post’s report. Asked whether the allegations could prompt him to call Musk to testify before the committee, Himes said the matter was “on the list of things that SpaceX needs to answer for.”