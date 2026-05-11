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Fox 11 Scraps Mayoral Debate After Karen Bass and Nithya Raman Withdraw

Spencer Pratt declined to attend Wednesday’s debate from the jump, citing a scheduling conflict last week

Karen Bass, left, and Nithya Raman, right, take part in a candidate forum hosted by Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association (Credit: Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Fox 11 canceled its upcoming Los Angeles mayoral forum after Mayor Karen Bass and Councilmember Nithya Raman withdrew from the event.

The forum, hosted in collaboration with the League of Women Voters and the Pat Brown Institute for Public Affairs, was forced to cancel as only two candidates remained to debate.

Mayor Bass withdrew from participating in the forum on Thursday, saying she would instead travel to Sacramento to lobby state officials for funding on issues of homelessness and Palisades fire recovery. Councilmember Raman initially agreed to participate in order to debate the incumbent mayor. However, she pulled out of the forum on Monday amid word of her opponent’s absence.

Mayor Karen Bass, Spencer Pratt and Councilmember Nithya Raman (Credit: Getty Images)
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Five candidates were invited and four candidates originally committed to participate: Bass, Raman, businessman Adam Miller and community advocate Rae Huang. Though, Spencer Pratt declined, citing a scheduling conflict.

“We are very disappointed the forum is not taking place,” representatives for the hosting organizations said in a statement Monday. “These forums provide voters with the opportunity to hear candidates share their perspectives, respond to questions and engage with one another on issues facing Los Angeles.”

The event was scheduled to air live on Fox 11 on Wednesday and was to be moderated by Fox 11 anchors Marla Tellez and Bob DeCastro.

NBC4’s mayoral debate saw three of the leading candidates participate, Bass, Pratt and Raman. Bass and Raman also went head-to-head on Tuesday in front of the Sherman Oaks Homeowners Association. Wednesday’s forum was expected to be the last featuring leading candidates for mayor before the June 2 primary.

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Tess Patton

Tess joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. Tess is from Birmingham, Alabama and attended the University of Southern California, graduating with degrees in theatre and journalism. She also served as the executive editor for Annenberg Media, closely overseeing coverage of campus protests amidst the Israel-Hamas War.

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