During his appearance on Thursday night’s edition of CNN’s “NewsNight,” Geraldo Rivera slammed President Trump over his friendly public embracement of Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling his latest comments about the two world leaders “just pathetic.”

On Thursday, Trump returned to Washington, D.C., after wrapping up the first-ever trilateral summit between the U.S., China and Russia. After the summit, Trump called President Xi his “friend” and boasted about how the two have formed “an outstanding personal friendship” together, despite China actively helping Iran in its war against the United States.

Rivera, for his part, took serious issue with Trump embracing not just President Xi, but also President Putin — especially as the latter continues to wage his war against Ukraine and its citizens.

“If they’re friends, why doesn’t Trump ask his friend to stop bombing hospitals?” Rivera incredulously asked Thursday night. “To stop bombing daycare centers? To stop bombing civilian homes? To stop bombing civilian infrastructure, energy infrastructure, so they’re going to freeze? The Ukrainians are going to freeze.”

“It’s just pathetic,” the pundit and “Celebrity Apprentice” runner-up added. “I was embarrassed for the president.”

Geraldo Rivera: “Why Doesn’t Trump Ask His Friend To Stop Bombing Hospitals?”; CNN Panel Clashes On President Donald Trump’s Trilateral Meeting With Russia’s Vladimir Putin And China’s Xi Jinping CNN’s Newsnight with Abby Phillip, guest-hosted by Audie Cornish, examined President Donald Trump’s recent trilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping, questioning what the United States gained from the summit in China. Journalist Geraldo Rivera criticized Trump for publicly describing Putin as a friend while Russia continues its attacks on Ukraine, including strikes on civilian homes, hospitals and energy infrastructure. Rivera argued Trump should use his relationship with Putin to pressure the Kremlin to stop the Ukraine Russia War. The panel also questioned the summit’s lack of concrete results as Putin praised the meeting in a video released by the Kremlin. U.S. Special Envoy Jared Kushner said Trump had delivered a strong message to Putin and Xi Jinping about pursuing peace. V Spehar criticized Trump’s warm reception of the Russian leader, citing the human toll of the war and American support for Ukraine. The discussion touched on Zelensky, Kyiv, Moscow, Beijing, China, the Iran War, the Strait of Hormuz, oil prices and tariffs. — News is Dead (@newsisdead) November 20, 2026

And Rivera wasn’t alone: Online journalist and podcast host V Spehar also condemned the president’s friendships with both Jinping and Putin.

“How do you say this man is your friend, right, as the leader of the United States of America?” Spehar asked. “When we know that there are approximately 450,000 people dead in the war between Ukraine and Russia? When we know that the American taxpayer has already put $121 billion in support of Ukraine against Russia?”

“Donald Trump is out there extending his hand, saying, ‘This is my friend,’ clapping for him as he’s coming up on stage?” Spehar continued. “I just think it’s vile and disgusting and really disrespectful to the American public that has been supporting Ukraine to have him go out there and say, ‘It’s been a good trip for me because they embraced me.’”