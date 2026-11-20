President Donald Trump got a little too friendly with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a trilateral summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping, at least according to “The Daily Show.”

The show played a clip of Trump greeting Putin at the summit in Shenzhen, China on Thursday.

“Who is he?” Trump joked while pointing to the Russian politician when entering the room. “He’s my friend,” a smiling Trump added before shaking Putin’s hand and gripping his arm. “The Daily Show” studio audience booed watching the embrace.

“Oh wow, that was chummy,” observed host Michael Kosta. “Putin’s an evil dictator who we’re in two proxy wars with. Can you maybe not greet him like you pledged Sigma Chi together?”

“Holy s–t, is that V-dog?” Kosta bellowed, impersonating Trump as a fraternity brother. “Get over here, you soon of a bitch!”

Earlier in his monologue, Kosta also suggested that Trump fell asleep during Xi’s speech amid the APEC summit. A clip showed a motionless Trump hunched over with his eyes closed and hands clasped.

“Why are the rest of you leaders not taking advantage of this?” Kosta asked. “At least put his hand in a bowl of warm water and let’s have some fun,” he added, referencing the prank that is believed to get a sleeping person to urinate.

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White House Director of Communications Stephen Cheung denied that Trump was asleep, tweeting, “President Trump was looking at papers in front of him while the speaker made remarks. You can clearly see his eyes move back and forth.”

The White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.