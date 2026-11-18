“The Daily Show” poked fun at Donald Trump’s succinct and optimistic response to the widespread tech outages, likening the president’s remarks to a “fortune cookie.”

During Tuesday’s monologue for “The Daily Show,” host Michael Kosta touched on the headline-making outages, highlighting how Trump seemed unfazed by the troubling situation.

“How about you, Donaldwayne?” Kosta asked, blending Trump’s name with that of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin. “You’re the president. Perhaps you could reassure us a little bit?”

The “Daily Show” editors then cut to footage of Trump in Manila, Philippines, where he bluntly stated that he wasn’t concerned by the outages. “No. It’s life. It’s life,” the president commented.

“It’s life? Wow. He’s been in Asia half a day [and] he’s talking like a fortune cookie,” Kosta ripped, which prompted a loud round of laughter from the studio audience. “What do you mean it’s life?”

The show then cut back to news footage of Trump, who noted, “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

Kosta wasn’t entirely sold on this response, however.

“It’s fine. It’s fine? I mean, maybe for Trump, it’s fine,” he hit back. “He doesn’t fly commercial. He doesn’t know how to use email. His bank is a guy from Qatar. For the rest of us, though, it’s not fine.”

He added: “So your message to the American people is that things like this happen? I mean, do they? Because I remember when airplanes took off and my bank account was accessible. And that was actually, like, a really cool time, you know?”

Kosta’s commentary followed several tech outages that recently plagued the United States, including the FAA’s outage-caused ground stop and the global interruption of Microsoft Outlook and Microsoft 365.

“But maybe he’s right. That’s life. So parts of the internet go down for a day or two. This is still America,” Kosta said. “We’re not about to turn into a massive geyser of rotting garbage.”

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Yet, as the “Daily Show” news highlight pointed out, that did actually happen in Los Angeles on Monday.

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“The Daily Show” airs weeknights at 11 p.m. ET on Comedy Central.