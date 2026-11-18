Marco Rubio did little to reassure the public about a reported Iranian bomb threat, with several people roasting his answer as “word salad.”

During a press conference in Manila, Philippines, the secretary of state was asked about CNN’s Monday report, which cited seven U.S. officials and claimed that Iran was developing plans to target senior Trump administration officials by detonating a “dirty bomb.”

“First of all, [if] I had intelligence, it would be intelligence. It would be classified,” Rubio said to reporters. “These people that go around just talking about stuff. Let me tell you guys something. Some of your intelligence sources are liars. Others are liars and criminals.”

He added: “They’re liars because they’re making up – they’re arguing they have access to something they don’t. But, because they have an email address in the government, they somehow have credibility with you.”

While Rubio noted he wasn’t singling out that report in particular, he once again claimed that their intelligence sources were “liars.” Yet, he then noted that some of the sources may be sharing “half” truths.

Q: Do you have any intelligence about the CNN report regarding the dirty bomb and Iran?



RUBIO: First of all, I had intelligence. It would be intelligence. It would be classified. These people that go around just talking about stuff. Let me tell you guys something. Some of your… pic.twitter.com/qBIhSByrf3 — Acyn (@Acyn) November 18, 2026

“And the second is you have liars who are criminals because not only are they making things up, but maybe it’s half true, but they are sharing intelligence information the way they shouldn’t be,” Rubio said. “As far as that specific report is concerned, the United States is always on the look out for anyone who tries to do harm for our country and to our people. And we have threat streams every day and the majority of them are not credible and we have to follow up on them.”

After touting the abilities of the U.S. intelligence agencies, Rubio stated point-blank that he “[doesn’t] think there’s any imminent threat.”

It didn’t take long for the press conference comments to get clipped and spread widely on X, prompting several users to question Rubio’s answer.

“Maybe it’s half true? HALF?!,” one X user wrote Tuesday night. “Did they sen[d] out this blubbering chud to reassure us or frighten us?”

“This is all deflection and word salad for I have no information and I know nothing,” another user commented. “Said in a very secretary of state way. And of course we always need to demean and belittle the journalists and MSM, even when they know more than we do.”

A third bluntly wrote, “Hey Rubio, Instead of calling everyone liars, could you take responsibility and find out what the heck is going on?!” A fourth critic expressed a similar sentiment, candidly writing, “That was probably the single worst response anybody could ever come up with to that question.”

A representative for Rubio did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.