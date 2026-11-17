Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was branded a “real moron” on social media after posting a James Bond meme as the United States lost its measles elimination status.

Hours after Robert Pattinson was named the new lead of the 007 franchise on Monday, Kennedy took to X to share an AI-generated image of himself as James Bond, holding a carrot instead of a gun. “Food. Real Food,” the caption read.

At first, the post received its usual trolling, with several commenters roasting the Trump Cabinet member for being “deeply unserious.” However, the criticism ramped up even more on Tuesday, when the U.S. officially lost its measles elimination status after global health officials ruled that the virus had continuously circulated the country for over 12 months.

“Measles. Real Measles,” one critic wrote beneath the post on X. “As of now, that’s your legacy. Maybe stop pretending to be a movie star and do your f–king job.”

“Maybe deal with measles first…” another user sounded off on X. A third quipped, “Measles, shaken not stirred.”

Meanwhile, a fourth bluntly commented, “Moron. Real Moron.”

In response to the measles ruling, Kennedy, who has been wildly criticized for his stance and policies on vaccines, vowed Tuesday afternoon to “regain U.S. measles elimination status.”

“I continue to recommend MMR vaccination as the most effective way to prevent measles,” he continued. “Worldwide COVID-era disruptions interrupted routine childhood vaccination, leaving gaps in protection here and abroad. The multi-year global outbreak has caused many nations to lose their elimination status including, Armenia, Austria, Azerbaijan, Bolivia, Canada, Mexico, Spain, United Kingdom and Uzbekistan.”

Per Kennedy, the CDC has “provided approximately $100 million in additional funding since August to strengthen prevention and response to measles and other vaccine-preventable diseases.”

“CDC has worked alongside state teams in Texas, South Carolina, Virginia, Kansas, New Mexico and Wisconsin to help bring their outbreaks rapidly and successfully under control,” Kennedy noted. “CDC is also supporting Pennsylvania and New York with epidemiologists and other experts.”

Kennedy assured they were “working to close vaccination gaps and rebuild public trust,” adding, “We will answer families’ questions honestly about vaccine benefits and risks and work with trusted health care providers and community leaders to prevent measles, limit its spread and support timely treatment.”