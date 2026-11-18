Jimmy Kimmel’s studio audience took his joke that FEMA and the FCC’s emergency alert system test killed 30 people literally, prompting him to assure the crowd that it was just “a joke.”

“This afternoon, FEMA and the FCC conducted a test of the emergency alert system. 30 people were killed,” Kimmel said during his Tuesday night monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” As his studio audience fell silent, he then informed the crowd, “That was a joke.”

After the studio audience burst out into laughter, likely feeling relieved from the assurance, Kimmel remarked, “Wow, we really are in trouble.”

The comedian then steered his monologue back on track, noting, “I didn’t even know we still had the emergency alert system. Shouldn’t that thing have been going off 24/7 every minute of the last two years?”

“You know, Guillermo [Rodriguez], in my day, we called it the emergency broadcast system,” Kimmel noted to his sidekick. “You remember that? Like, once a week, you’d have to sit through a full minute of alien spaceship fax machine noises and then right back to an episode of ‘Falcon Crest’ like nothing happened.”

As Kimmel went on, he explained that the new alert had its first test today, sharing that it had “been updated to make sure it gets everyone’s attention.”

At this moment, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors played footage of a shrieking sheep.

“Those are the animals we’re supposed to count to go to sleep,” he further joked. “But again, that was just a test. If it was a real emergency, you would have heard the sound of Donald Trump blaming Joe Biden for it.”

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“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.