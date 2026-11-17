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Jimmy Kimmel made a number of digs at Donald Trump Monday evening, but it was the late night host’s career pivot suggestion for the president that drew the biggest reaction from his studio audience.

During Monday’s monologue for “Jimmy Kimmel Live!,” the comedian once again mocked Trump for his fixation on renovation projects during his second term in the White House. Specifically, Kimmel roasted Trump for claiming his helipad got “great reviews.”

“Yeah, it’s actually true. The ‘Helipad Quarterly’ gave it five stars. Where does he see these great reviews?” Kimmel quipped. “What is Natalie [Harp] looking up? He also thinks Melania’s movie got great reviews. By the way, he does not like it when people criticize him for these dumb construction projects.”

At this moment, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” editors cut to footage of Trump telling a reporter she didn’t have “talent” and that she couldn’t tell “what a broken column is” after she questioned his focus.

“And losers like you come out and they say, ‘Why are you focused on the White House?’ Because the White House is a symbol of our country,” Trump railed. “And the White House should look like that. And the stone should look like this. Look at this stone.”

In response to this footage, Kimmel ripped, “I feel like he should be working at Home Depot, right?”

This comment prompted a strong reaction from Kimmel’s studio audience, who erupted into loud cheers and applause at the suggestion. In fact, the response was so loud it nearly drowned out Kimmel’s most biting comment: “I mean, what a mean, obnoxious creep.”

“And he hates female reporters so much. How dare they challenge his gift for redecorating?” he noted, before additional news footage showed the president defending that his White House project only took up 10 minutes of his day.

“Very little time. 10 minutes a day. I have people I don’t do it. You don’t see me on a scaffold,” Trump told reporters.

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“No, but I’d like to,” Kimmel said, sparking another round of laughter and clapping. “I would love to see you on a scaffold. We could keep you up on a scaffold forever. Stay up there. Just wave down at us. We’ll wave up at you.”

A representative for the White House did not immediately respond to TheWrap’s request for comment.

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.