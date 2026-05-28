Jane Fonda Endorses LA Mayor Karen Bass for Reelection | Exclusive

Jane Fonda endorsed Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass for reelection Thursday, TheWrap has exclusively learned.

The actor and activist has had a long-standing relationship with the incumbent mayor, having endorsed her in the 2022 race against Rick Caruso.

“Jane Fonda has spent her life on the front lines — from civil rights to women’s rights to the fight for our climate — and I’m deeply honored to have her support,” Mayor Bass said in a statement to TheWrap. “At a time when Donald Trump is attacking our city, our immigrant neighbors, and the freedoms generations of women fought to win, Angelenos need leaders willing to stand up and speak out. Jane has never been afraid to do either, and I’m proud to have her in this fight with us.”

The two-time Academy Award winner joins several other entertainment industry professionals that have endorsed the incumbent, including Samuel L. Jackson, J.J. Abrams, Don Cheadle and Jenifer Lewis. Former Vice President Kamala Harris and California Gov. Gavin Newsom also endorsed Bass for reelection.

This endorsement from Fonda comes after the mayor unveiled her Climate Action Plan for Los Angeles, aiming to support the city reaching carbon neutrality by 2045, double local solar production and install 120,000 EV chargers.

Fonda notably endorsed Nithya Raman for City Council in 2020. Councilmember Raman went on to win her election that year, and Fonda swore her in in 2024 after she won for reelection outright with over 50% of the vote.

As we mentioned, the “Grace and Frankie” star has had an existing relationship with Mayor Bass, too. Fonda actively supported Bass during her 2022 campaign to become the first Black woman elected as mayor of L.A. Her climate PAC posted a congratulatory Facebook message to the mayor in 2022, saying that “LA deserves a mayor that will take real action to combat the climate crisis.”

The Jane Fonda Climate PAC has a section of its website dedicated to endorsements. The PAC endorsed billionaire Tom Steyer for California governor and Rob Bonta for California attorney general.

Ballots are out for the Los Angeles primary election. Polls close at the end of day on Tuesday, June 2.