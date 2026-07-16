Jasmine Crockett Pushes Back Against ICE Border Czar, Trump and Netanyahu: ‘We Want to Be Safe’

Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett (D-Tx.) slammed President Trump, Border Czar Tom Homan and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a wide-ranging Wednesday night appearance on CNN’s “Laura Coates Live,” insisting, “We want to be safe.”

At one point in their conversation, Coates played for Crockett a clip of Homan alleging during a Fox News interview that the growing number of violent incidents involving ICE agents is the result of Democrats who “tell people to evade [ICE], tell people, ‘Don’t comply.’”

“I’ve never said that. But I mean, what else do you say on Faux News?” Crockett said in response. “You go on there and, just like they’re fake news, you’re going to deliver more fake news to those that are watching.”

“It is really unfortunate because right now they want people to believe — and this is why we see the divisions that we see in this country right now — that we are the ones that are trying to instigate some harm on the American people. That’s not the case,” Crockett said. “We want to be safe in our homes, to be safe at church, to be safe at school, to be safe at worship. We want to be safe.”

You can watch two clips from Crockett’s “Laura Coates Live” guest spot below.

Crockett on Homan’s appearance on FOX: I mean, what else do you say on faux news? You go on there and just like they're fake news, you're going to deliver more fake news to those that are watching. pic.twitter.com/1ANwuDTeMd — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2026

Crockett: I have never been a Netanyahu fan. Netanyahu is like a more intelligent version of Trump. Unfortunately, he ended up with the right fool in the white house to follow him down this trail. And that is why we are in an unlawful, illegal war. pic.twitter.com/xT0cqYTpkg — Acyn (@Acyn) July 16, 2026

At a separate point in their conversation, Coates questioned Crockett about her stance on the Israel-Gaza war and America’s financial, militaristic and political relationship with the Netanyahu-led Israeli administration.

“I don’t want people who are already hurting, especially as we’re heading into these significant midterms, to look at the Democrats and say, ‘You know what? We can’t afford gas. We can’t afford food. Yet you guys are still sending money elsewhere,’” Crockett told Coates of her issue with the current “prioritization of domestic policy here.”

“Let’s be clear about something: I have never been a Netanyahu fan. Netanyahu is like a more intelligent version of Trump,” Crockett added. “To be clear, I’ve never had an issue with the people of Israel. My issue has always been with Netanyahu and his lawlessness.”

“Unfortunately, he ended up with the right fool in the White House to follow him down this trail, and that is why we are in an unlawful, illegal war,” Crockett concluded, remarking, “I think that the people of Gaza are in a worse situation because Donald Trump is in the White House.”