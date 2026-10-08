Jessica Tarlov Warns Elon Musk Will Play Massive Role in Midterm Misinformation: ‘Grok’s Core Is a White Nationalist’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Jessica Tarlov and “Raging Perspective” co-host Aaron Parnas are concerned that AI-generated imagery could have a major impact on misinformation during the midterm elections this November.

The podcasting duo were particularly concerned about Elon Musk-owned Grok, which has faced scrutiny over its ability to generate election-related misinformation.

Parnas said that an AI-generated video depicting voter fraud terrifies him “because that will go viral in an instant.” The media personality also warned that Democrats do not have anything to combat that momentum.

“Social media platforms aren’t going to take it down,” he said. “Elon Musk isn’t going to take an AI-generated video of somebody committing voter fraud.”

“Think what they could do with the right technology,” Tarlov added.

Tarlov did counter that many tech giants are already trying to cozy themselves to the Democrats as the political pendulum is swinging in the other direction, but she said that there’s one tech trillionaire that will not budge.

“While the tide does seem to be turning against the Trump administration … Elon Musk is the only one who is not,” she said. “He is digging in deeper.”

The Fox News contributor added that she believes Musk’s vision for Grok is for it to run the entire government. Elon Musk’s xAI and its Grok models are integrated into websites like America.gov and broader U.S. federal operations through several official partnerships. The chatbot was rolled out last week Sept. 29.

Play video

Tarlov agreed that the AI agent’s capabilities could lead to harm in the elections.

“Grok’s hallucinations are some of the most vile stuff you could imagine,” she said. “Grok’s core is a white nationalist.”

Grok was previously under fire for racist and antisemitic comments it made in 2025. The chatbot referred to itself as “MechaHitler.” Some neo-Nazi accounts prompted it into “recommending a second Holocaust,” while other users prompted it to produce violent rape narratives.

Earlier this year his former partner Ashley St. Clair sued xAI for generating sexually explicit images. She alleged that the chatbot generated and circulated sexual deepfake images of her — as both an adult and a child — across X.

You can watch the full “Raging Perspective” episode in the video above.