Jessica Tarlov Reminds Fox News Co-Hosts That Trump Is Never Going to Change: Election Denial Is His ‘Greatest Hits’

Fox News host Jessica Tarlov said that, despite President Donald Trump’s attempt at nonchalance following the midterm results last week, he is still who he has always been.

As the election results came in last Tuesday, the president had a surprisingly calm response to the “blue tsunami” that gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress and their biggest House majority in nearly two decades.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he told the New York Times on election night, adding that he looked forward to working with Democrats.

However, in the days since, he has returned to placing blame on everyone but his own administration, making baseless allegations of election fraud nationwide. He has not offered evidence of wrongdoing, but the president has claimed that the midterms elections were not “honest.”

“We have done this dance too many times,” Tarlov told her co-anchors on Monday’s “The Five.” “He’s exactly who he has always been.”

She agreed that Trump had moments of levity during his “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, but Monday he reverted to being an election denier.

“Then he wakes up this morning, and, boom, he’s an election denier again,” she said. “He is going back to his greatest hits which have failed time and time again. They will fail in court if he decides he wants to move in that direction.”

Jessica: We have done this dance too many times. “Is Donald Trump different?” He’s exactly who he has always been. He woke up this morning and he’s an election denier again. He is going back to his greatest hits which have failed time and time again. They will fail in court if he… pic.twitter.com/S393qYytRd — Acyn (@Acyn) November 9, 2026

“That’s how you keep yourself on your death bed politically,” she concluded.

She quoted his Truth Social post of his from Monday in which he returned to rhetoric that the election system was rigged.

Does anybody really believe that this “Election” was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong??? Some early voting “dumps” were so large that it was impossible to win, no matter how many people went to vote.

It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!… pic.twitter.com/efkoufYoRg — Commentary Donald J. Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) November 9, 2026

“Does anybody really believe that this “Election” was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” he wrote. “It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!”

Trump echoed claims that he made in 2020 when he believed that former President Joe Biden stole the election from him. The president also blamed Fox News for the Republican losses, saying that their polls are “terrible.”