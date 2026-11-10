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Jessica Tarlov Reminds Fox News Co-Hosts That Trump Is Never Going to Change: Election Denial Is His ‘Greatest Hits’

“That’s how you keep yourself on your death bed politically,” the Fox News host says of Trump’s renewed rhetoric Monday

Jessica Tarlow on "The Five" on Fox News (Credit: Fox News)
Jessica Tarlow on "The Five" on Fox News (Credit: Fox News)
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Fox News host Jessica Tarlov said that, despite President Donald Trump’s attempt at nonchalance following the midterm results last week, he is still who he has always been.

As the election results came in last Tuesday, the president had a surprisingly calm response to the “blue tsunami” that gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress and their biggest House majority in nearly two decades.

“I am absolutely willing to accept those results,” he told the New York Times on election night, adding that he looked forward to working with Democrats.

However, in the days since, he has returned to placing blame on everyone but his own administration, making baseless allegations of election fraud nationwide. He has not offered evidence of wrongdoing, but the president has claimed that the midterms elections were not “honest.”

Dana White and President Donald Trump during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024 in New York City. (Credit: Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)
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“We have done this dance too many times,” Tarlov told her co-anchors on Monday’s “The Five.” “He’s exactly who he has always been.”

She agreed that Trump had moments of levity during his “60 Minutes” interview Sunday, but Monday he reverted to being an election denier.

“Then he wakes up this morning, and, boom, he’s an election denier again,” she said. “He is going back to his greatest hits which have failed time and time again. They will fail in court if he decides he wants to move in that direction.”

“That’s how you keep yourself on your death bed politically,” she concluded.

She quoted his Truth Social post of his from Monday in which he returned to rhetoric that the election system was rigged.

“Does anybody really believe that this “Election” was honest. How could the Polls be so wrong???” he wrote. “It’s all about the machines, which are far more important than the voter!”

Trump echoed claims that he made in 2020 when he believed that former President Joe Biden stole the election from him. The president also blamed Fox News for the Republican losses, saying that their polls are “terrible.”

Bret Baier (Credit: Fox News)
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Tess Patton

Tess Patton is a TV business reporter for TheWrap, covering the creator economy, microseries, podcasting and AI. She joined TheWrap as the company’s first reporting fellow in 2024. She has covered a range of beats from Los Angeles wildfire recovery to carpet coverage at the Emmys and the Academy Awards. Tess has received awards for…

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