Jimmy Fallon Jokes That Trump Sees Himself and President Xi as ‘Dictators With Benefits’ | Video

“The Tonight Show” host Jimmy Fallon mocked President Trump’s trip to China and his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, joking Thursday night that Trump sees himself and the foreign leader as “dictators with benefits.”

“At one point, they toured Beijing’s historic Temple of Heaven, and it’s much different than Trump’s Temple of Heaven, which is a tanning bed inside a ball pit of McNuggets,” the comedian told his NBC viewers. He later pulled up a photo of the temple, which has an enormous staircase leading to it, as Fallon joked that Trump may have been unprepared for that part.

“Trump saw those stairs and was like, ‘You got to be kidding me, bud! I’m getting a nosebleed. Jesus H. Ping, that’s a lot of stairs!’” the host remarked. Later, Fallon touched on the actual comments that Xi and Trump have made along the trip.

“President Xi talked about a future where China and the U.S. can work together,” he noted. “First with President Trump and eventually with President Spencer Pratt.”

“Both leaders sat down for a two-hour meeting, and President Xi said that U.S.-China relations will be defined by ‘stability,’” Fallon further relayed. “Yeah, because when you think of Trump, you think stability.”

“President Xi said that the U.S. and China should be partners, not rivals,” he continued. “Trump took it a step further and said, ‘I think of us as dictators with benefits.’” The “Tonight Show” host also informed his studio audience members of Trump’s intention to potentially issue 250 pardons this year in honor of America’s 250th anniversary.

“Trump said, ‘Not to worry, they’re all turkeys,’” Fallon joked, eventually adding his Trump impression.