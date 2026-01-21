Jimmy Kimmel Calls Out Trump’s Greenland Threats: ‘Like We Armed a Real Housewife With Nuclear Weapons’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel returned to late night Tuesday and was quickly filled with despair over the escalating tensions between President Trump and European leaders over the former’s interest in Greenland, remarking, “It’s like we armed a real housewife with nuclear weapons.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host acknowledged the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday this week at the top of his Tuesday monologue, joking, “Donald Trump also had a dream, but his was about Ivanka in a tube top.” Kimmel then took a small moment to make a quick confession, telling viewers, “I spent the whole day yesterday judging Trump on the content of his character and the color of his skin. Neither verdict was good.”

“You really almost have to hand it to him. He can do so much damage in one three-day weekend,” Kimmel continued. “Every country hates us now.” The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host went on to torch Trump for his Greenland threats, observing, “He is so angry about getting snubbed for the Nobel Peace Prize. He may literally declare war against Scandinavia, the happiest people on Earth.”

“This man is crashing the plane because the stewardess didn’t bring him a bag of peanuts,” Kimmel added, referencing Trump’s public blaming of the Norwegian Prime Minister for him not receiving the Nobel Peace Prize last year. “This is what happens to children who get anything they want. This is how they grow up.”

You can watch Kimmel’s full Tuesday monologue yourself below.

Kimmel wasn’t done slamming Trump for his obsession with making Greenland a U.S. territory.

“We are on the verge of going to war over the Nobel Prize for peace! The irony doesn’t get more irony-y than that!” Kimmel remarked. “We may be invading Europe again. Another D-Day, except this time the ‘D’ stands for dumb.”

The “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host spotlighted a text exchange that was shared by Trump between him and French President Emmanuel Macron, in which the latter told Trump he does not understand what the American president is doing with Greenland. “That makes 8.1 billion of us, friend,” Kimmel replied.

“Every one of these texts reads like they’re talking to a chimp with a hand grenade,” Kimmel added. “‘Buddy, everyone loves you. You’re such a good boy. Why don’t you put that down so we can talk this out, OK?’”

The comedian subsequently reminded Trump that the Norwegian government does not have anything to do with who wins the Nobel Peace Prize.

“This is an organization within their country,” Kimmel noted. “This would be like if Trump bombed Mexico because Taco Bell didn’t put enough cheese on his Crunch Wrap Supreme.”