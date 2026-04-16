Jimmy Kimmel Refutes Trump’s Tax Day Boasts: ‘You Take From Us, That’s All You Do!’ | Video

Jimmy Kimmel pushed back against President Trump’s insistence that Americans should remember who got them larger tax refunds this year, telling him, “You take from us! That’s all you do!”

The comedian celebrated the end of tax season at the top of his Wednesday night monologue, a segment which included him rolling a clip of Trump bragging about higher tax refunds for 2025. At the end of it, the president told potential voters, “Remember who got it for you!”

“The guy who drove us another $3 trillion into debt? Is that the guy? He got it for us?” Kimmel responded. “That’s our money! You didn’t get anything for us. You take from us! That’s all you do!” Later, Kimmel again called Trump out for bragging about being the only president who has “ended” as many wars as him.

“Do you get credit for ending a war you started? I don’t think you do,” Kimmel mused. Pivoting to the ongoing conflict in Iran, the “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” host added, “This war is going so poorly for Trump, he may need Melania to hold another surprise press conference just to get Epstein back in the news again.”

He also found time to mock Vice President JD Vance, noting that he is the least-liked VP in over two decades, according to recent polling.

“Weirdly, Americans don’t seem to be responding to JD’s infectious charisma. Maybe it’s time for a new eyeliner,” Kimmel joked. “JD has had a rough week. He failed to make a deal to end the war in Iran. He had to defend Trump bashing the Pope and the AI Jesus stuff, and now he’s made it his job to try to pretend his boss wasn’t a close friend of the world’s most notorious pedophile.”

To prove his point, Kimmel rolled a clip of Vance arguing that the released emails from the Epstein files prove that deceased, convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein actually “hated” Trump. Vance went on to argue that being hated by one of the worst people in the world is one of the best signs “for whether you’re a good person or not.”

“What does it say if the Pope doesn’t like you?” Kimmel countered. “Is that a good sign?” Moments later, the ABC late night host showed a video of the low attendance Vance recently drew at a Turning Point USA arena panel.

“There were more people in the theater to see the Melania documentary than JD Vance,” Kimmel concluded.