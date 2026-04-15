Joe Rogan Gives Spencer Pratt’s LA Mayoral Campaign His Stamp of Approval: ‘I Would Vote for You’ | Video

Joe Rogan is all in on Spencer Pratt’s run to be mayor of Los Angeles.

On Wednesday’s episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” the host talked with Pratt about his ambitions to beat out current mayor Karen Bass in the upcoming election. Rogan was so swayed by the former reality TV star that he said he had his vote — if only he could still vote in California.

“Listen, man. I’m voting for you,” Rogan said. “I can’t vote for you, but I’m rooting for you. I mean, if I lived in Los Angeles, no question whatsoever I would vote for you.”

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Pratt explained that he chose to run after the Palisades Fires last January. He was outspoken then about his distaste for how Bass and the city handled everything during and after.

“I felt like I was just yapping,” Pratt said. “I’m making these videos. I’m telling the truth. I got a congressional investigation. I went to Washington, and I met with everyone possible that I could as just a citizen. And I was like, ‘Okay, well, game on now. I’m going to go into your headquarters and just take your job and then remove all these toxic entities.’”

Pratt announced his mayoral run back in January at the “They Let Us Burn” event in Pacific Palisades, Calif. on the anniversary of the fires that wiped out many homes. Pratt and his wife, his “The Hills” co-star Heidi Montag, lost their home to the destructive wildfire and became outspoken critics of both Bass and California Governor Gavin Newsom in the aftermath.

“We’re going to expose the system,” Pratt said when he announced his run. “We’re going into every dark corner of LA politics and disinfecting the city with our light.”