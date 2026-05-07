Jon Stewart Suggests ‘Corporate Media’ Provided ‘Lubricant’ for Trump’s War in Iran | Video

Jon Stewart thinks “corporate media” has provided some “lubricant” for wars ranging from Iraq to Donald Trump’s current conflict with Iran.

In Thursday’s episode of “The Weekly Show,” Stewart broke down his thoughts on how media covers war and how they might actually prefer wartime to peace time. He explained to his guest – Democracy Now! host Amy Goodman that he saw them as a lubricant for these conflicts at times.

“I always felt that that was part of what happened in Iraq is there is a certain [feeling] within the corporate media environment that war’s more interesting than not war and it’s a good story and it’s a buildup and they almost create the kind of — I’m not saying they create the war, but they do create a kind of a lubricant for the war that allows it to … they take some of the friction out of the tube,” Stewart said.

Play video

A ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran has been in effect for a few weeks but Trump teased on Wednesday via Truth Social that a new deal conversation was underway and if the country did not agree to the terms the “bombing starts” once again.

“Assuming Iran agrees to give what has been agreed to, which is, perhaps, a big assumption, the already legendary Epic Fury will be at an end, and the highly effective Blockade will allow the Hormuz Strait to be OPEN TO ALL, including Iran,” Trump wrote. “If they don’t agree, the bombing starts, and it will be, sadly, at a much higher level and intensity than it was before. Thank you for your attention to this matter!”

Goodman agreed with Stewart’s thoughts of the media’s preference to war coverage at times.

“In a time of war, the media tends to circle the wagons around the White House. Look at what President Trump said this past weekend,” Goodman said. “He said, if you question the war — I think he said, if you say that the U.S. is losing the war or not winning the war that is treason.”

You can watch the full “The Weekly Show” episode in the video above.