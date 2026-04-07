Trump Agrees to 2-Week Iran Ceasefire Just One Hour Before His Deadline to Destroy ‘Whole Civilization’

President Donald Trump agreed to a two-week ceasefire in Iran Tuesday night, just one hour before his proposed deadline to destroy the “whole civilization” of the nation by targeting its bridges and power plants.

The president said in a Truth Social post the agreement was mediated by Pakistan and is “subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, and SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz.”

“This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE!” Trump exclaimed.

Read the message in full below:

The president also echoed his previous statements that the United States has “already met and exceeded all Military objectives” one month into its joint war with Israel against Iran, adding that he is “very far along with a definitive Agreement” for peace in the region.

“We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, and believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate,” the president continued. “Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the United States and Iran, but a two week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized and consummated. On behalf of the United States of America, as President, and also representing the Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution.”

The proposed ceasefire came after Trump’s Tuesday morning Truth Social assertions were roundly condemned — and their results anxiously awaited — by media pundits on both sides of the aisle, from Alex Jones to Piers Morgan to Marjorie Taylor Greene to Chuck Schumer and more.

Trump threatened the Iranian regime on Tuesday, warning, “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will.” The president went on to call for “different, smarter and less radicalized” Iranians to help make something “revolutionarily wonderful” happen.

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” Trump concluded. “47 years of extortion, corruption and death will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

The president’s post has provoked impassioned responses in the hours since it was published from members of both sides of the political aisle. Many have been quick to condemn Trump’s message, while others claimed it as proof that the president should be impeached and removed from office. Morgan, a longtime, well-publicized friend of Trump’s, denounced the president’s threat.

“This is a brazen pre-admission of genocide against the Iranian people, which would obviously be a war crime,” Morgan wrote in response to Trump’s post, calling it “madness.” Greene, a former Georgia congresswoman who made waves last year by publicly splitting from Trump and the rest of her MAGA allies, echoed Morgan’s condemnation on X Tuesday morning as well.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!! Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization,” Greene argued, adding, “This is evil and madness.”

Schumer concluded, simply, “This is an extremely sick person.”